While the first wave of free agency saw a flurry of activity from the New York Giants, they still have massive holes to fill in the trenches. Despite the culture-shifting arrival of John Harbaugh, the Giants have yet to sign a starting-caliber guard or a veteran defensive tackle to pair with Dexter Lawrence.

Right now, this looks like a dangerous oversight for a team that surrendered 53 sacks last season and struggled to stop the run. However, Joe Schoen, John Harbaugh, and new senior VP of football ops Dawn Aponte could be playing a much deeper game of 4D Chess.

By keeping their checkbook closed on the remaining mid-level veterans for just a few more weeks, the Giants are likely positioning themselves to protect their 2027 draft capital through the NFL’s notoriously complex compensatory pick formula.

The Compensatory Pick Calculation

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The logic behind the Giants’ current radio silence at guard and DT could be rooted in the NFL’s post-free agency deadline. Currently, any unrestricted free agent (UFA) signed counts against the team in the compensatory pick formula, potentially “canceling out” the picks the Giants would receive for losing their own free agents.

After losing several key contributors this offseason, like WR Wan’Dale Robinson and CB Cor’Dale Flott, the Giants are projected to receive 2027 compensatory draft picks. If the team waits until after the May 1st “tender deadline” to sign veterans, those players no longer factor into the formula, allowing the Giants to add more talent to their current roster without sacrificing future draft picks.

Factor Signing Before May 1st Signing After May 1st Formula Impact Counts against Comp Pick formula Does NOT count Draft Capital Could cancel out 3rd–7th round picks Protects all earned picks Player Market High competition / Higher salary High value / Lower salary Giants Needs Guard, Defensive Tackle Guard, Defensive Tackle

The Giants Are Playing the Waiting Game

This strategy specifically explains why the Giants haven’t pulled the trigger on any upgrades in the trenches. By waiting, the Giants ensure they aren’t “paying twice” for a player—once in salary and once in a lost third- or fourth-round compensatory pick. Having the flexibility to add a veteran after the draft provides a safety net that doesn’t jeopardize their ability to stack young, cheap talent in 2027.

The Giants Should Still Re-Sign Greg Van Roten ASAP

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (59) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It is important to note, however, that this “wait-and-see” approach for compensatory picks has a massive loophole that the Giants should be exploiting: the rules do not penalize a team for retaining its own talent. Re-signing the Giants’ internal free agents—most notably veteran right guard Greg Van Roten—has zero impact on the compensatory formula.

Van Roten was a model of consistency in 2025, providing a stabilizing veteran presence for an offensive line that was protecting a rookie quarterback. By bringing him back now, the Giants could effectively cross right guard off their list of desperate draft needs without sacrificing any 2027 draft capital. Securing a known commodity like Van Roten before the draft is a safe bet for protecting Jaxson Dart.

The Risk vs. The Draft Reward

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Ultimately, this is a calculated gamble on the 2026 Draft. If the Giants can land a day-one starter at guard or defensive tackle in the draft, the pressure to overpay for a veteran in April vanishes. John Harbaugh’s “bang for your buck” philosophy thrives on finding these specific market inefficiencies. If waiting three weeks means the difference between a mid-round compensatory pick and nothing, the Giants should choose the pick. It’s a patient, disciplined approach that prioritizes the long-term health of the roster over a quick fix in the first week of April.