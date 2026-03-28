The New York Giants retooled their roster in free agency to shape it in the image of new head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking recently on Pardon My Take (h/t the NY Daily News), Harbaugh pulled back the curtain on the Giants’ calculated approach to the 2026 market.

John Harbaugh Feels like the Giants Got Bang for their Buck in Free Agency

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Despite the Giants’ “mid-level” cap space this offseason, Harbaugh and the Giants’ front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen, managed to bring in 16 free agents.

“We signed 16 guys in free agency, and we did it with just mid-level spending in the National Football League,” Harbaugh told Pardon My Take (h/t NY Daily News). “For free agency, we were right in the middle, and we signed 16 guys with that. I think the Ravens had about the same, and they signed eight guys.

“So I’m really excited about the fact that — I think we got a lot for our buck, so to speak,” the coach added. “And these are all guys that are motivated guys, that wanted to be here for the right reasons, that are gonna fit our style of play. We’ll see, but I’m really kind of pleased with these guys. And we’re not done yet.”

Harbaugh pointedly compared this to his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, who spent roughly the same amount of capital to sign only eight players. The Giants were careful and calculated with their spending, allowing them to address multiple position groups, from a revamped receiving corps to a retooled linebacker corps, without putting the franchise’s long-term financial health at risk.

Harbaugh Brought in His Guys

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Beyond the numbers, Harbaugh emphasized that these 16 signings were great fits with the team because they were all “motivated guys.” The Giants specifically targeted players who weren’t just chasing the largest paycheck, but those who “wanted to be here for the right reasons.”

This philosophy is crucial in the Harbaugh cultural reset. By bringing in a wave of veterans like Tremaine Edmunds and Isaiah Likely, the Giants have created a locker room full of “Harbaugh-type” grinders who can help implement the physical, AFC North-inspired identity the Harbaugh’s coaching staff demands.

The Giants are “Not Done Yet”

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Perhaps the most tantalizing part of Harbaugh’s interview was his closing remark: “And we’re not done yet.” Despite already adding 16 players, the Giants remain active in the second wave of free agency, looking for veteran bargains that might fall through the cracks.

Whether that means bringing home an icon like OBJ or adding a defensive tackle like Calais Campbell, the Giants’ front office is clearly weaponizing their remaining flexibility. Harbaugh is pleased with the current haul, but is still hungry to add the final pieces of the puzzle before the 2026 Draft.