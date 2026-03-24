While the Giants have successfully overhauled their receiving corps and added defensive centerpieces like Tremaine Edmunds, they still have yet to address their need on the interior of the defensive line. Despite their aggressive start to free agency, the unit has yet to see a significant upgrade to support Dexter Lawrence.

The solution, however, might lie in a veteran who personifies the physical, high-IQ identity John Harbaugh is building. Calais Campbell, the 39-year-old ageless wonder, remains the most intriguing name on the market. A reunion with his former Ravens coach wouldn’t just be a sentimental homecoming; it would be a tactical move to fix a run defense that has plagued the Giants for years.

Calais Campbell Could Reunite with John Harbaugh

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Campbell spent three seasons in Baltimore (2020–2022), where he was the emotional and physical heartbeat of a defense that consistently ranked near the top of the league. He was the anchor of a defense that consistently suffocated opposing ground games.

Season Rush Yards Allowed (Rank) Points Allowed (Rank) Red Zone TD% (Rank) 2020 108.8 (#8) 18.9 (#2) 57.1% (#11) 2021 84.5 (#1) 23.1 (#19) 51.0% (#4) 2022 92.1 (#3) 18.5 (#3) 46.4% (#3) Ravens defense stats with Calais Campbell (2020-2022)

In 2022, Harbaugh praised Campbell, and emphasized how valuable the veteran player was to the team from a leadership perspective.

“It’s massively valuable, because those guys look up to him [Calais Campbell]. These young guys grew up watching Calais Campbell and all these other veteran guys… That’s what the league is – it’s a mentoring league,” Harbaugh said (h/t RavensWire/USA TODAY).

Campbell is Still an Elite Player Despite Nearing Age 40

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Even as he nears 40, Campbell’s 2025 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals proved he is far from a ceremonial figurehead. He played 524 snaps, recording 6.5 sacks and a 72.2 overall PFF grade. PFF’s Bradley Locker recently named Campbell as one of the 10 remaining free agents who could be steals.

“Playing on his fourth team in four years, Campbell still impressed with the Cardinals last season. He earned a 72.2 overall PFF grade, marking his 14th straight campaign reaching at least a grade that high. While his pass-rushing productivity dipped a bit, Campbell was strong against the run with a 69.2 PFF run-defense grade and an 85th-percentile run stop rate (9.0%),” Locker wrote.

Metric 2022 (BAL) 2023 (ATL) 2024 (MIA) 2025 (ARI) Games Played 14 17 17 17 Total Tackles 36 56 45 43 Sacks 5.5 6.5 5.0 6.5 QB Hits 14 17 22 13 Tackles for Loss 4 10 7 9 PFF Run-Def Grade 78.6 80.2 85.9 69.2 Snap Count 557 712 603 524

For a Giants defensive front that needs reliable gap integrity, Campbell’s 6’8″, 315-pound frame provides a massive obstacle for opposing offensive linemen, allowing Dexter Lawrence to face fewer double-teams. He might not be a three-down player at this stage in his career, but Campbell can still offer an effective 500+ snaps to a defense.

Campbell has recorded at least 5.0 sacks in each of the last three seasons. His 13 QB hits in 2025 show he can still collapse the pocket. Plus, Campbell has appeared in 65 out of a possible 68 games since 2022, proving his durability and availability despite his increased age.

I would love for the Giants to sign Calais Campbell, reunite him with Harbaugh, and pair him up with Dex as another starter on the DL.



Yes, he’s almost 40, but he’s still one of the best run defenders in the NFL. And with that age comes two things: experience and a lowered cost. pic.twitter.com/9ypbjafH5m — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) March 23, 2026

Elite Run Defense on a Pitch Count

While the concerns regarding his age are valid, Campbell’s efficiency is exactly what the Giants’ defense needs. In 2024, he led all interior defenders with a staggering 85.9 run-defense grade, and he followed that up in 2025 by remaining in the top 30 at his position.

The Giants wouldn’t be expecting Campbell to play all three downs in 2026; they’d be acquiring an elite run defender who can dominate on first and second downs. This “pitch count” would preserve his explosiveness for late-game situations, ensuring that the Giants don’t see the regression typically associated with players of his vintage.

Low-Risk, High-Reward

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From a cap perspective, Campbell is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward investment. Coming off a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Arizona, his market value has settled into a range that fits perfectly within the Giants’ remaining “modest” budget.

General manager Joe Schoen and new senior VP of football ops Dawn Aponte have prioritized incentive-laden structures this offseason, and Campbell is at a stage where he likely prioritizes a winning culture and a familiar scheme over a long-term payout. A one-year “prove-it” deal would allow the Giants to bolster the trenches without compromising their ability to extend key young pieces in the future.

Signing Campbell Would Immediately Upgrade the Giants’ Run Defense

If the Giants sign Campbell, they’re not just buying a run-stopper; they’re buying a proven commodity who can start on the interior defensive line immediately. Campbell’s ability to anchor the “3-tech” or “5-tech” spots would give the Giants’ new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson the same flexibility Harbaugh enjoyed in Baltimore. It’s a move for a veteran who provides 100% of the leadership and 80% of the prime production at 20% of the cost.