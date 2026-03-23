While the No. 5 overall pick remains the centerpiece of the New York Giants’ draft strategy, they are also quietly hunting for the glue guys who can solidify the interior of the offensive line in the later rounds of the draft. According to Easton Butler, the Giants are officially scheduled to host Penn State center Nick Dawkins for a Top 30 visit.

Dawkins, the son of the late NBA legend Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins, isn’t just a legacy name; he was the literal and figurative anchor of a Nittany Lions front that paved the way for a 1,000-yard duo in 2025. For a Giants team that desperately needs to protect Jaxson Dart and improve its run-blocking, Dawkins is an intriguing Day 3 prospect.

Nick Dawkins is an Interesting Center Target for the Giants

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Dawkins looks every bit the part of a modern NFL center. Measuring in at 6’4” and 305 pounds, he possesses rare length for a center, sporting 33 5/8-inch arms and a nearly 80-inch wingspan. This reach allows him to initiate first contact and anchor effectively against the league’s increasingly athletic defensive tackles.

Dawkins started 12 games for Penn State last season, allowing just two sacks across 361 pass-blocking snaps. He earned a 70.3 overall PFF grade and a 79.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. He tallied 16 starts and 978 total snaps in 2024.

Dawkins is a high-character prospect

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Beyond the physical tools, Dawkins is the ultimate culture fit for New York. A two-time team captain and the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy winner (college football’s premier award for community service), Dawkins is widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in this draft class.

His football IQ allows him to diagnose blitzes and set protections with professional-level precision—a trait the Giants have lacked as John Michael Schmitz Jr. continues to search for consistency.

Dawkins is a projected Day 3 prospect who could even potentially go undrafted. Nevertheless, he is an interesting prospect for the Giants to consider as a depth piece on the interior of their offensive line who could develop and potentially compete for the Giants’ center job in the coming years.