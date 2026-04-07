The rumor mill has churned out another development regarding the New York Giants’ defensive line. Amidst DT Dexter Lawrence’s recent trade demand, there is now buzz resurfacing around former fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Trade rumors surrounded Thibodeaux earlier this offseason, but a deal never came to fruition. However, as the team reports back into the building this week for the start of offseason programming, new head coach John Harbaugh told the media that “everyone is tradable” when asked about Thibodeaux’s future. Now, a recent report has revealed what the price tag might be for Thibodeaux.

The Giants are Seeking a Day 2 Pick for Kayvon Thibodeaux

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Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reported on the Giants’ perceived asking price for Thibodeaux.

“The Giants are fine keeping Kayvon Thibodeaux. But I’d heard if they get an offer of a late second-round pick or early third-round pick they would be compelled to make a deal,” O’Connor posted on X.

Thibodeaux’s future in East Rutherford is far from guaranteed. While the Giants are “fine keeping” the 25-year-old, the front office would be “compelled to make a deal” if an offer involving a late second-round or early third-round pick surfaced. The Giants may be looking to capitalize on Thibodeaux’s remaining trade value before his $14.8 million fully guaranteed salary for 2026 becomes an albatross on the books.

Thibodeaux’s Production has Dipped

After a breakout 2023 campaign where he recorded 11.5 sacks, Thibodeaux has struggled to replicate that efficiency, culminating in a dismal 2025 season. In just 10 games played, Thibodeaux managed only 3.0 sacks, 32 pressures, and a career-low 58.0 PFF pass-rush grade.

Metric 2023 (Peak) 2025 (Last Season) PFF Rank (ED) Sacks 11.5 3.0 72nd Total Pressures 43 32 66th Pass-Rush Grade 65.5 58.0 93rd Run-Defense Grade 50.1 80.7 7th Sack-to-Pressure % 26.7% 7.8% N/A

His 2023 season is a statistical outlier; during that year, an unsustainable 26.7% of his pressures resulted in sacks, a number that plummeted to just 7.8% in 2025. Thibodeaux’s lack of consistent winning reps has made him expendable in a Giants defense that has Brian Burns, and that just invested the third-overall pick into Abdul Carter last offseason.

Positional Logjam: The Burns and Carter Factor

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The Giants have aggressively reinforced their edge rusher room while Thibodeaux’s stock has faltered. Brian Burns and his career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025 have firmly established a new alpha on the defensive line.

Furthermore, the selection of Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall has created a pecking order problem; with Burns and Carter locked in as the primary anchors, Thibodeaux is effectively a $15 million rotational piece. By moving him now, the Giants could redirect that cap space toward their porous offensive line or defensive tackle depth, especially following Dexter Lawrence’s recent trade request.

Thibodeaux is Firmly on the Trade Block

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Ultimately, the decision to trade Thibodeaux comes down to whether John Harbaugh believes he can reclaim the former top-five pick. The reality is that the NFL is a business of “what have you done for me lately?”

If the Giants can snag a Day 2 pick for a player who ranked 93rd among 115 qualified edge defenders in pass-rush grade last year, they might view it as a necessary evil to keep the roster’s long-term financial health intact. Whether a team is willing to take on that guaranteed salary remains the $15 million question, but it’s clear that Thibodeaux is on the trade block as the NFL Draft approaches.