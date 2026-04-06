The New York Giants’ offseason rebuild under John Harbaugh’s leadership has hit its first major roadblock. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has officially requested a trade from the New York Giants and will not participate in the team’s offseason program beginning Tuesday.

While the hiring of John Harbaugh was supposed to signal a new era of stability, the simmering tension over Lawrence’s contract has finally boiled over. After two offseasons of stalled negotiations, the “Sexy Dexy” era in New York is on life support, leaving general manager Joe Schoen with a franchise-altering decision: pay the man who anchors his defense or find a trade partner for a haul of capital just weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Giants and Dexter Lawrence are at a Contractual Impasse

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The crux of the issue lies in the structure of Lawrence’s current deal. While he is theoretically under contract through 2027, the $90 million extension he signed in 2023 has effectively run out of guaranteed money.

Lawrence is scheduled to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026 with a cap hit of nearly $27 million, but in a market where elite interior defenders are now routinely clearing $25–$30 million annually, Lawrence feels his current compensation doesn’t reflect his value as a three-time Pro Bowler.

Despite Joe Schoen’s optimism earlier this spring, the lack of “progress” cited by Schefter suggests the two sides are far apart on a fresh long-term commitment.

Lawrence Had a Down 2025 Campaign

Part of the Giants’ hesitation may stem from Lawrence’s statistical regression last season. In 2025, Lawrence recorded career lows in several key categories, totaling just 0.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and 8 quarterback hits across 17 games.

A lingering elbow injury suffered on Thanksgiving in 2024 seemingly hampered his explosiveness, leading to a drop-off in the elite interior pressure fans had come to expect. While he still commanded double-teams and earned a respectable 75.6 PFF defensive grade, the Giants appear wary of handing a massive third contract to a 28-year-old nose tackle coming off his least productive professional season.

Metric 2022 (All-Pro) 2024 (9-Sack Peak) 2025 (Last Season) Sacks 7.5 9.0 0.5 QB Hits 28 16 8 PFF Grade 91.6 89.9 75.6 Tackles 68 44 31 Games Played 16 12 (Injured) 17

Harbaugh’s “Middle Stone” Dilemma

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This trade request puts John Harbaugh in an incredibly awkward position. Only weeks ago, Harbaugh raved about Lawrence at the NFL Combine, calling him the “middle stone” of the defense and a player he viewed as a cornerstone of the roster.

Harbaugh’s defensive philosophy in Baltimore was built around elite interior play—think Haloti Ngata or Justin Madubuike—and losing Lawrence would fundamentally cripple the Giants’ ability to stop the run in the NFC East. Starting a new regime without your most dominant defender is a nightmare scenario for a coach trying to instill a culture of toughness and dependability.

Potential Trade Value and Cap Implications

If Schoen does decide to move on, the timing is critical. A trade before June 1st would result in roughly $13.9 million in dead money but would clear Lawrence’s massive 2026 salary from the books. However, given his age and resume, Lawrence could likely command a first-round pick plus additional mid-round capital, which should prompt the Giants to make any trade prior to the 2026 NFL Draft (an obvious recent comparison would be the Jets trading Quinnen Williams for a first-round pick and a second-round pick at the 2025 NFL trade deadline).

But moving him now would leave the Giants with arguably the thinnest defensive line in the NFL, placing an unfair amount of pressure on Year 2 leap-candidate Darius Alexander to anchor the front by himself.

The Verdict: A Test of Schoen’s Resolve

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Ultimately, this is the biggest test of Joe Schoen’s value-based roster building to date. Does he stick to his guns and let the trade market develop, or does he cave to the demands of a fan-favorite to keep the peace in Harbaugh’s locker room?

Lawrence has been the heart and soul of this defense since 2019, but if the Giants truly believe his best days are behind him, they might view this request as an opportunity.

One thing is certain: with the draft rapidly approaching, the Giants cannot afford to let this distraction linger. Either pay the “middle stone” or find a way to replace him before the rest of the league realizes how vulnerable this defense truly is.