The New York Giants’ ambitious pursuit of a new culture-setting head coach hit a roadblock Monday morning as Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman officially removed his name from NFL consideration.

For a Giants franchise desperate to find a high-upside leader to get them back on track, Freeman’s exit serves as a total reset of the coaching carousel.

As general manager Joe Schoen pivots away from the college ranks, the focus now shifts toward a battle-tested pool of NFL veterans and rising coordinators.

Marcus Freeman Is Staying At Notre Dame

On Monday morning, Marcus Freeman officially ended months of speculation by announcing his return to Notre Dame for the 2026 season.

Taking to social media with a concise “2026…run it back. Go Irish ??,” Freeman signaled his intent to stay in South Bend despite significant interest from the NFL.

According to Sports Illustrated, Freeman informed two NFL franchises that had been in communication with him about their jobs that he was staying at Notre Dame before making it public, effectively removing one of the most polarizing and high-upside names from the professional coaching carousel.

The Giants were reportedly among the teams interested in hiring Freeman prior to his decision to stay with Notre Dame, as the Giants’ vacant head coaching job is reportedly “highly coveted” in league circles.

Freeman Passed On NFL Interest

Freeman’s decision was bolstered by a massive commitment from Notre Dame. University officials confirmed a restructured contract that elevates the 39-year-old into the “top tier” of college coaching compensation, matching the lucrative offers he likely would have seen in the NFL.

The revised deal adds an additional year to his current pact, locking him in through the 2031 season, per Pat Forde of SI. Beyond the money, Freeman reportedly cited the “leadership alignment” at Notre Dame and a desire to finish what he started after the Irish were controversially left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff despite a 10-2 record.

The Giants Need To Pivot To NFL Coaches

For Joe Schoen and the Giants, Freeman’s exit from the candidates list is a potentially significant roadblock. Freeman was viewed as the ultimate culture setter capable of repairing a locker room that has struggled with discipline and rookie development.

With arguably the top candidate in the cycle off the board, the Giants’ search is likely to pivot back toward experienced NFL minds. Names like ex-Packers and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy, Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula, and Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, among others, are now likely to move to the forefront as the team seeks a leader who can provide immediate stability for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With Freeman out, McCarthy has surged as a primary target for the Giants. After a year away from the sidelines, McCarthy has been vocal about his desire to return, even recently gushing about Jaxson Dart on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula represents the “high-upside” coordinator route. At just 39 years old, the grandson of Don Shula has spent seven years under Sean McVay and is credited with turning the Rams’ defense into a top-15 unit this season.

Spagnuolo is a name that won’t go away, thanks to his obvious connections to the organization. Having won four Super Bowls (one with the Giants and three with the Chiefs), Spags is a culture setter who already understands the intense New York market.

The Giants will kick off their head coaching search soon, as the NFL’s Black Monday is right around the corner. Schoen is expected to run the search as he seems likely to remain in his role as GM for the 2026 season.