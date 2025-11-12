The New York Giants are back in familiar territory — looking for another head coach after firing Brian Daboll on Monday morning. It’s a crossroads moment for general manager Joe Schoen, who’s staying on to lead the search for the next voice in charge.

The organization has tried the fresh-start approach multiple times now. From Joe Judge to Daboll, the Giants have leaned heavily into first-time head coaches, hoping one of them would finally stick. But after another disappointing season defined by regression and frustration, the franchise may be ready to pivot toward something different — stability, experience, and instant credibility.

That’s where Mike McCarthy enters the picture.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Why Mike McCarthy makes sense for the Giants

McCarthy may not be the most glamorous name on the coaching market, but he’s one of the most accomplished. His résumé speaks for itself: a Super Bowl champion, a 63.5 percent career winning percentage, and 11 playoff appearances across two franchises.

After joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, McCarthy helped turn the team into one of the NFC’s most consistent regular-season forces. The Cowboys posted three consecutive 12-win seasons, routinely ranking among the league’s top teams in scoring offense and defensive efficiency. He guided Dak Prescott to some of his most productive football, helped CeeDee Lamb blossom into an elite receiver, and maintained one of the best-balanced rosters in football despite injuries and turnover.

It’s the type of sustained success the Giants have been chasing for over a decade. And while McCarthy has taken his share of criticism for postseason shortcomings, his ability to produce winning seasons year after year is exactly what New York needs.

The case for experience over experimentation

After the Daboll experiment unraveled, it’s fair to wonder if the Giants are done gambling on inexperience. Daboll was meant to be the culture-builder and quarterback whisperer who could stabilize a team that’s been adrift since Tom Coughlin left. Instead, the same issues — inconsistency, discipline lapses, and coaching mismanagement — resurfaced.

McCarthy wouldn’t need time to adjust or grow into the job. He’s been there, managed locker rooms filled with egos, navigated high-pressure media markets, and still produced results. That’s a stark contrast to some of the younger candidates in the mix, including Klint Kubiak, Antonio Pierce, Jesse Minter, and even former Giants defensive coordinator and current KC coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — keep in mind, he’s not 65 years old.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kubiak offers offensive upside but no head coaching experience. Pierce is fiery and has turned heads in Las Vegas, but he’s still unproven over a full season. Minter is a defensive mind on the rise but lacks the track record needed to guarantee he can command a franchise. Spagnuolo has the familiarity factor, but his previous stint as head coach didn’t end well.

The Giants can’t afford another reset built on hope. They need a coach who raises the floor immediately.

A chance to set a new standard

Hiring McCarthy wouldn’t be about chasing hype — it would be about restoring competence. The Giants have young pieces to build around, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and running back Cam Skattebo. What they need now is a leader who can maximize that talent and set a professional standard from Day 1.

McCarthy might not be a long-term, decade-long answer, but he could be exactly what the Giants need right now — a proven winner who knows how to structure a team, build discipline, and win games consistently.

After years of rebuilding efforts that never truly took shape, maybe the Giants don’t need another “next big thing.” Maybe what they need is someone who already knows how to win.