Statistically, this is the worst three-year stretch in the New York Giants’ franchise history. They have gone 12–38 since the start of the 2023 season, posting an abysmal .240 win percentage.

But these results don’t seem to be sparking the kind of wholesale changes fans expect. General manager Joe Schoen, the architect behind this losing roster, seems more likely than not to keep his job going into the 2026 offseason, despite mounting reasons why they need to move on.

The Giants Are Reportedly Expected To Keep GM Joe Schoen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite another disastrous season, the Giants seem to be preparing to run it back with Schoen as the GM in 2026.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network discussed the future of the Giants on Sunday morning and indicated that Schoen will remain with the team through the offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Sunday afternoon that he believes Giants ownership “prefers” to keep Schoen as the general manager.

“I do believe ownership prefers to keep Schoen. Personally, I don’t see how they could do that. But they’ve made a lot of bad decisions over the years…” Duggan wrote on X.

Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News corroborated this report on his “Talkin’ Ball” podcast.

“I’ve had conversations since then that confirm Schoen has been and is conducting himself as if he’s coming back,” Leonard said (h/t @jimmy_tomredle on X). Despite the team’s history of bad moves along the way, all of the insiders seem to be convinced that Schoen will be keeping his job next season.

Schoen’s Record Is Not Good Enough

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since 2022, the Giants are 19–34–1 (including the start of the 2025 season). After a surprising 9–7–1 record and a playoff win in 2022, the team has gone 12–38 over the last three seasons. Under Schoen’s tenure, the Giants have a dismal 3–16–1 record against NFC East rivals, showing an inability to compete within their own division.

The team currently sits at 3–13, locking them once again into a top-five draft pick and making them the first team eliminated from playoff contention for two consecutive years.

With the firing of head coach Brian Daboll earlier in 2025, many believe the Giants must also fire Schoen to avoid the “Lame Duck” cycle. If the Giants keep Schoen but he is on the “hot seat” in 2026, he may make desperate, short-term moves to save his job rather than building for the long-term. Even though some suggest Schoen could survive a purge, he might also keep them from landing the best head coach available, as some coaches might not want to work under a GM on the hot seat.

Allowing a GM who has six wins in two years to hire the next head coach often results in the new coach being tethered to a failing executive, leading to another total reset two years later.

The Giants are due for a clean sweep. They need to reset and rebuild their culture and program. Keeping Schoen would be a perplexing decision that prevents them from making the forward progress they need to become a winning football team again.

But, nevertheless, that seems to be the direction the team is heading in.