The New York Giants could be planning an expansive search for their next head coach. Just one week removed from firing Brian Daboll, Big Blue has begun its search for his replacement; a search that is expected to be “thorough.”

Giants are planning to put together a thorough search for their next head coach

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants are planning a thorough and wide-spanning search for their next head coach.

“This will be thorough,” a source familiar with the Giants’ search told SNY, as Hughes reported. Hughes added that the Giants’ search will focus on experienced, “CEO-type” head coaches, but it will include college coaches as well.

“The Giants now want a CEO-type coach — someone with command of all three phases of the game. They want a leader who can capture the locker room and master the details to tilt close games in their favor,” Hughes wrote in his report.

There will be many different candidates who fit the Giants’ criteria in this cycle. If they cast a wide net, they should be able to find a long list of candidates to consider for the role.

Several interesting names have been floated by insiders and reporters, including ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and former Giants and now Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, among many others.

Big Blue needs to overhaul its leadership and find a head coach who can command the room. Casting a wide net will allow the organization to become familiar with the many top candidates who will be available.