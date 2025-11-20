The New York Giants are reportedly expected to have many suitors for their vacant head coaching position this offseason.

After firing Brian Daboll mid-season, the Giants are getting a head start on their search for his replacement. They should have no shortage of strong candidates for the job.

Giants’ head coaching job is “highly coveted” inside league circles

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ head coaching job is “highly coveted” by candidates interested in the position.

“It’s not like they won’t have options,” Raanan reported. “One source with intimate knowledge of the opening described the Giants job as ‘highly coveted’ due to its young core and — they are the New York Giants, still a marquee franchise. It was a sentiment also shared by several other agents with candidates who are interested in the position.”

General manager Joe Schoen is leading the search for the Giants’ next head coach. He is the one credited with building the “young core” that coaching candidates covet.

Jaxson Dart makes the Giants an attractive destination

The Giants, led by rookie sensation Jaxson Dart, have incredible long-term potential. That is bound to attract some of the top head coaching candidates to the job.

Dart has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the league during his rookie season, throwing for 1,417 yards with a 10-3 TD-INT ratio and an additional 317 yards and seven touchdowns rushing in only seven starts.

The opportunity to coach one of the most promising young talents at the quarterback position alone will make New York a coveted landing spot for coaches this January.

But their roster’s promise extends past the quarterback. On defense, they have stars like Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie third-overall pick Abdul Carter. Then there are the two star playmakers, WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo, who are both on injured reserve, but among the top players at their position if they return to health.

The Giants need to get this hiring right. In the past, they didn’t have the best roster to attract top candidates, and perhaps that might have prevented them from landing the best coaches. But that shouldn’t be a problem this time around.