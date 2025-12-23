The New York Giants are beginning to kick off their search for their next head coach. Among the top candidates for the job will be one of the hottest names in college football: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

Freeman’s name keeps coming up in connection with the Giants, and one of the most plugged-in Giants beat writers recently predicted that he will indeed be Big Blue’s next coach.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan predicts Marcus Freeman will be the Giants’ next HC

While making an appearance on ESPN New York’s DiPietro & Rothenberg, Raanan was asked who he believes will be the next head coach of the Giants. Based on what he has been hearing, he predicts Freeman will get the job.

“Marcus Freeman,” Raanan answered. “I mean, I’m going out on a limb here… Here’s kind of what you’re hearing from people: he’s going to be part of the mix.”

This is not the first time an insider has brought up Freeman’s name while discussing the Giants’ head coaching vacancy. Earlier this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Freeman will be a “top candidate” for the job.

“Marcus Freeman has been mentioned as a guy who should be in their head coaching search; yes, that is the case,” Garafolo reported. “I expect him to be the foremost among the college candidates… This is going to be a widespread search.”

Back in November, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reported that there are some inside the Giants’ building who hold Freeman in “high regard,” signaling that fans should keep an eye on him as the next potential head coach.

“I know there is some high regard for him in the Giants’ building,” Schwartz said while speaking with Brandon London on the Blue Rush podcast.

The Giants are expected to cast a wide net in their search for their next head coach. They will scan the collegiate ranks, as well as the free agents and current NFL coordinators, aiming to find the best man for the job.

Will Freeman be interested in a jump to the NFL?

Whether or not Freeman is interested in the Giants might be a different story. He is currently tied to Notre Dame under a lucrative contract through the 2030 season and has found tremendous success with the program over the last several seasons.

He took over as the Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021 and has led the team to a 43-12 (.782 Win Pct.) overall record across his four seasons. The 39-year-old is considered a high-potential candidate for the job that could boom or bust thanks to his lack of experience coaching in the NFL.

The selling points for Freeman are easy to find, though. He is a true leader of men who rebuilt and stabilized Notre Dame’s football program to return it to the forefront of the NCAA.

The Giants will undoubtedly continue to express interest in Freeman, who could be the “CEO-type” of head coach they are seeking. But whether or not he will be interested in leaving South Bend for New Jersey is the bigger question that must be answered.