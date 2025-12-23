It was only a few weeks ago that the narrative surrounding New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was threatening to veer off a cliff. The third overall pick was finding himself in the doghouse rather than the backfield, facing discipline for lateness to meetings and a general lack of accountability that terrified a fanbase used to draft busts.

However, the intervention of defensive captain Dexter Lawrence seems to have stopped the bleeding just in time. Lawrence publicly challenged the rookie to grow up, taking him under his wing, and the response has been exactly what the franchise needed to see: Carter has been the first one in and the last one out of the facility for two straight weeks.

A Dominant Two-Week Stretch for Abdul Carter

The improved habits in the classroom have immediately translated to dominance on the field, as Carter has put together the best two-game stretch of his young career.

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 15, he was a constant disruption, tallying a sack along with four pressures and four tackles. He followed that up with an even more impressive outing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, recording another sack and racking up six pressures against a solid offensive line. It is becoming clear that when Carter is locked in mentally, his physical gifts are simply too much for opposing tackles to handle without help.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Leading the Rookie Class

While his sack total of four might seem modest for a top-three pick, the underlying metrics suggest that Carter is actually outperforming his draft class peers significantly.

According to the data, Carter currently ranks first among all rookie edge rushers with 54 total pressures, a figure that dwarfs the production of names like James Pearce Jr. and Donovan Ezeiruaku. He has also registered 14 quarterback hits and 36 hurries, proving that he is consistently collapsing the pocket even if he isn’t always the one finishing the play.

The Charlie Bullen Effect

A significant portion of this late-season surge can be attributed to the coaching shake-up that saw defensive coordinator Shane Bowen fired and Charlie Bullen promoted. Since Bullen took over the play-calling duties, Carter has looked far more comfortable, playing with a speed and decisiveness that was missing earlier in the year. The scheme change has unlocked his ability to attack gaps rather than think too much, and the results are undeniable.

“The defense trusts him, he’s talking to us, he’s communicating, he has our ear. Shout out Chuck for that.”

Uncertainty Looms on the Horizon

Despite this encouraging finish, Carter faces another offseason of transition as Giants management is expected to completely deconstruct the coaching staff pending the hiring of a new head coach. It will be fascinating to see who the next defensive coordinator is and how they plan to utilize a weapon as unique as Carter. The Giants did not spend premium draft capital for an average player, and if these last few weeks are any indication, Carter is ready to be the cornerstone pass rusher this team has lacked for years.