The New York Giants are eyeing the big fish in the NCAA pond this offseason as they prepare to hire their next head coach. Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is the top collegiate candidate in this cycle and, although it may be difficult to pry him away from his university, the Giants are reportedly interested.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman reportedly among Giants’ top HC candidates

Freeman is expected to be a “top candidate” for the Giants’ head coaching position, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Marcus Freeman has been mentioned as a guy who should be in their head coaching search; yes, that is the case,” Garafolo reported. “I expect him to be the foremost among the college candidates… This is going to be a widespread search.”

Garafolo reported that the Giants will express interest in both offensive-minded and defensive-minded coaches, collegiate coaches, and NFL veterans. Freeman will be firmly in the mix with them.

Prying Freeman away from Notre Dame is easier said than done

However, the bigger question is, will Freeman be interested in the Giants?

ESPN’s Josh Pate corroborated Garafolo’s report and added that he “expects Freeman to listen” to the Giants; however, he also expects Freeman to “be the head coach at Notre Dame next season.”

Freeman signed a four-year extension with Notre Dame in December 2024 that locks him in through the 2030 season. Reports indicate his compensation is approximately $9 million per year.

Notre Dame’s Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua has also publicly vowed to keep Freeman and is prepared to offer him a contract extension to remain one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

“Everybody has eyes on Marcus,” Bevacqua said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “College has eyes on Marcus, NFL has eyes on Marcus. I bet Hollywood has eyes on Marcus.”

Bevacqua said one of his primary obligations is to ensure Freeman feels valued at Notre Dame and that his contract will be revised annually to ensure his position among the sport’s highest-paid coaches.

There is also likely an expensive buyout in Freeman’s contract that the Giants would need to pay in order to release him from Notre Dame. That fee could exceed $10 million.

Why the Giants are attracted to Freeman

Freeman is a 39-year-old rising star in college football. He took over as the Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021 and has led the team to a 43-12 (.782 Win Pct.) overall record across his four seasons.

In 2024, Notre Dame went 14-2 as Freeman led the team to the CFP National Championship Game. He followed that up with a 10-2 record this season and a controversial CFP snub.

He is seen as calm, composed, and having an authentic presence. He also projects well into the “CEO-type” of head coaching role the Giants want their next guy to fill, as his focus at Notre Dame is on the program’s overall health and culture, not just one side of the ball.

Freeman would provide a complete culture change centered on discipline, accountability, and strong leadership. He is a proven leader of men — something the Giants’ locker room desperately needs.

However, Freeman has zero NFL coaching experience, which makes him a risky hire for a Giants team that needs to yield results immediately. The college-to-pro leap is historically volatile, and New York is said to be interested in coaches with experience that can stabilize their organization.

Regardless, Freeman will be among the top suitors for the Giants’ job. With the NFL season drawing to a close, their interest in the top candidates will begin to heat up soon, and an interview with Freeman seems more than likely.