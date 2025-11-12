The New York Giants are back on the search for a new head coach after firing Brian Daboll on Monday. They will be casting a wide net as they look for a head coach who can right the ship.

Several names have been floated by reporters with knowledge of the situation, including an interesting and exciting collegiate candidate.

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is held in “high regard” by the Giants

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants think highly of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“I know there is some high regard for him in the Giants’ building,” Schwartz said while speaking with Brandon London on the Blue Rush podcast.

Freeman was among several names that Schwartz speculated could be on the Giants’ head coach candidate shortlist, alongside more established NFL veterans such as the Kansas City Chiefs and former Giants DC Steve Spagnuolo, as well as other collegiate coaches, such as Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeman could be an intriguing candidate

Freeman will be a hot head coaching candidate this offseason. He has made a name for himself at Notre Dame since taking over as the head coach in 2021.

Notre Dame won nine or more games in each of Freeman’s first three seasons as the full-time head coach (2022-2024) and is now 7-2 on the current campaign. Last season, Freeman led the university to the College Football National Championship Game, but ultimately fell short against his alma mater, Ohio State.

Freeman was named the 2024 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With an overall 40-12 head coaching record, a 5-2 record in bowl games, and a 3-1 CFP record, Freeman has proven that he is, above all else, a winner.

But he is also a culture setter. And the Giants need someone to remedy their losing culture and instill one of discipline, accountability, and most of all, winning.

Giants’ front office ties to Freeman and Notre Dame

The Giants have an inside connection to Freeman, too. New York Giants director of pro personnel Tim McDonnell worked for the Notre Dame football program in various roles for eight years.

This could be a valuable connection for the Giants to leverage if they want to bring Freeman in for an interview.