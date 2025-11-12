The New York Giants are expected to start their third quarterback of the season in Week 11, with Jaxson Dart unlikely to suit up. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are naming Jameis Winston their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Winston is expected to start on Sunday if Dart does not clear concussion protocol. The rookie sensation suffered a concussion at the end of the third quarter in New York’s Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Dart is still in concussion protocol, and it seems unlikely that he will clear protocol by this Sunday.

Russell Wilson has been demoted from QB2 to QB3 on the depth chart. Wilson started the season as the Giants’ starting quarterback but was benched after three games and an 0-3 start in favor of the rookie Dart. Wilson went 3-of-7 for 42 yards on Sunday while filling in for Dart against the Bears.

Winston, meanwhile, has been waiting for his opportunity to play. The 31-year-old gunslinger is viewed as one of the league’s best backup quarterbacks and is coming off a 2024 season in which he threw for 2,121 yards with a 13-12 TD-INT ratio across seven starts.

The Giants’ offense has lacked explosiveness when Dart is out of the lineup, but having Winston start instead of Wilson should aid in that regard.

After firing head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, Mike Kafka was named the interim head coach. More changes were expected to follow, and the elevation of Winston to QB2 is the first of Kafka’s big dominoes to fall.