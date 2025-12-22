The New York Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, a result that might sting in the box score but looks like a massive victory for the franchise’s long-term health. That loss inches Big Blue one step closer to securing the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the ultimate golden ticket for an organization on the brink of a total reset.

With the widespread expectation that general manager Joe Schoen will be shown the door, this upcoming vacancy suddenly becomes the most attractive job in football.

Any incoming general manager would walk into a situation that is rarely available: a roster that already has its quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart and a legitimate superstar receiver in Malik Nabers.

Usually, holding the number one pick means you are desperate for a signal-caller, but the Giants have the luxury of stability at the most important position. This unique leverage allows the next regime to trade back, collect a king’s ransom of assets, and still land a blue-chip prospect in the top 10 to bolster the roster.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders Are the Final Boss of the Tank

However, securing that top selection isn’t a guarantee just yet, as the Giants face one final hurdle in the race to the bottom: the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are currently neck-and-neck with New York for draft positioning, and their recent performance suggests they might be too competent to lose this upcoming matchup. While they narrowly lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, they put up a surprising fight that should terrify anyone hoping for a Giants victory.

The problem for New York is that this matchup presents a tactical nightmare that aligns perfectly with their biggest weakness. The Giants possess the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL, a unit that has been gashed repeatedly all season. They are about to face Raiders rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty, who just rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown while adding a 60-yard reception and a score against a stout Texans defense.

A Strategic Defeat Opens the Door for a Jets Blockbuster

Jeanty is poised to absolutely destroy the Giants on the ground, controlling the clock and keeping New York’s offense on the sideline for long stretches.

If the Raiders play their game, they will grind out a win that effectively hands the Giants the number one overall pick on a silver platter. Losing this game is objectively the best-case scenario, as “culture wins” mean nothing in a lost season where the coaching staff and front office are likely weeks away from being shredded.

Locking in that top pick opens up a fascinating possibility involving the crosstown rival New York Jets. The Jets are desperate for a quarterback solution, and the Giants could dangle the rights to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza in front of them to incite a bidding war. A trade down would allow the Giants to reinforce a critical position of need while stacking substantial draft capital, turning a miserable Sunday into a franchise-altering offseason.