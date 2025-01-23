Giants reportedly believed to be ‘high’ on Colorado star QB prospect

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finding their next franchise quarterback will be priority No. 1 for the New York Giants this offseason. While general manager Joe Schoen has said that he is open to exploring all avenues to land that quarterback this offseason, including free agency and trades, the 2025 NFL Draft will have the greatest potential for Big Blue to land its next cornerstone.

Among the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class are Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Those two prospects are expected to go off the board early in the first round. The Giants have reportedly done “extensive work” on both Ward and Sanders, but were recently linked to the latter, with a report indicating that they are “high” on the Colorado product.

The Giants are reportedly “high” on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, there seems to be a “belief” within the NFL that the Giants are keen on drafting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders:

“In the draft, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the top QB options,” Raanan explained. “The Giants have done extensive work on both. There was a belief during the season that they were high on Sanders.”

Picking No. 3 overall in the draft, the Giants will be within striking distance of the class’s top quarterback prospects. However, with the quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns picking in front of them, the Giants have an uphill battle to land their desired signal-caller.

Drafting a franchise QB will be easier said than done

However, all it takes is one of the Titans and/or the Browns passing on a quarterback to land New York one of the top two prospects at the position in the class. That very well could be their guy Sanders, who reports indicate has been an intriguing name for the Giants dating back to last offseason.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

SNY’s Connor Hughes recently reported that the Giants had a Day 2 grade on Sanders last year and have maintained their interest in him entering the 2025 offseason:

“The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft,” Hughes explained. He would have been a target in the second or third round.”

New York has done little to keep their interest in Sanders a secret. Schoen personally attended several Colorado football games in 2024 and even attended several of their practices with other key members of his front office in order to gain a closer look at the Buffaloes quarterback.

Sanders could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he is no perfect prospect by any means, Sanders does have franchise quarterback potential, which is why teams view him as a top-10 pick. He completed a nation-leading 74.0% of his passes in 2024 for 4,134 yards and 34 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Sanders’s 71.8% career completion rate is an all-time FBS Division 1 record.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, has star potential at the next level. His ability to command a high-volume, pro-style passing attack will make him viewed as a “pro-ready” prospect entering the next level. Should the Giants be able to get their hands on him with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft (or earlier if they trade up), he would be the player that they intend to build around for the foreseeable future.