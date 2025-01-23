Giants trading for Saints’ $150 million quarterback can’t ‘be ruled out’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told the media at the end of the season that he would “look at any avenue” to find the team’s next franchise quarterback, including the free agency and trade markets. As free agency inches closer, one shocking name has been linked to the Giants as a potential trade candidate.

Giants trading for Saints QB Derek Carr reportedly can’t “be ruled out”

In a recent article previewing the Giants’ upcoming crucial offseason, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan linked Big Blue to New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr. The Saints and Carr are rumored to be heading for a divorce this offseason, despite New Orleans having signed the four-time Pro Bowler to a four-year, $150 million contract in 2023. Raanan believes trading for Carr could be an option for the Giants:

“The trade avenue could also be an option,” Raanan explained. “The future of Derek Carr in New Orleans is one that could come into question. Nothing should be ruled out.”

If the Giants would prefer to bring in an experienced veteran this offseason, Carr could be among their options. He will be entering his 12th season in the NFL in 2025 and has 169 career starts under his belt. Carr does have a full no-trade clause in his contract, though, so he would have to approve of any move.

The Saints’ salary cap problems might force them to move on from Carr

The Saints are projected to have the least amount of salary cap space in the NFL this offseason with Over The Cap projecting they will be about $52 million over the limit before making any roster moves. Trading, releasing, or restructuring Carr’s contract will be a necessary move for the Saints to get back under the salary cap.

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Carr is due $40 million next year and will count $51.45 million against the salary cap in 2025 if the Saints don’t restructure his contract. He and the Saints have reportedly had “super positive” conversations regarding his future. However, due to his inflated salary numbers, that future could still be called into question.

The Giants are projected to have around $43 million in salary cap space this offseason. They could restructure a few deals, too, giving them more money to work with. This makes Carr a potential option for them as they do have the financial autonomy to inherit a large contract, even if it is not ideal.

Carr might not be a long-term solution at the quarterback position for New York, however, he would be an upgrade over what they had this past season. He made 10 starts in 2024, going 5-5 and throwing for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His 15-5 TD-INT ratio looks rather pretty when compared to the combined 15-13 TD-INT ratio the Giants received from Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle as their four different starting quarterbacks last season.

Acquiring Carr wouldn’t necessarily prevent the Giants from drafting a rookie quarterback either. He could be utilized as a short-term starter/bridge quarterback that helps them be competitive in 2025 while readying a younger player with greater potential for the future.