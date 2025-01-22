Could the Giants upgrade their offensive line with Browns’ former 1st-round offensive tackle in free agency?

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a mess for the better part of the last decade. They have dealt with injuries, draft busts, free agency misses, and more, plaguing the unit and cementing it as one of the worst in the NFL. Upgrading the offensive line will be among the team’s top priorities in free agency this offseason and one low-risk, high-upside target could fit the billing.

Could the Giants target Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. in free agency?

Cleveland Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. will be a free agent this offseason following the conclusion of his rookie contract. The former first-round pick could be an intriguing depth signing for the Giants as they aim to add talent to both their starting lineup and their backup unit as well.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Browns drafted Wills with the 10th-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the same class that landed the Giants their franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas. However, Wills has failed to develop into a franchise cornerstone over the last five seasons, battling injuries and struggling to maintain consistency. He could be looking for a change of scenery this offseason, hoping to spark a career turnaround in a new environment.

Coming out of Alabama in 2020, Wills had spent the majority of his collegiate playing days aligned at right tackle. Upon entering the NFL, Cleveland moved Wills to left tackle, where he has spent each of the last five seasons. But Wills never reached the potential he flashed at Alabama while playing on the left side of Cleveland’s offensive line.

The Giants are all square at left tackle with Thomas when he is healthy. But perhaps they could view Wills as a potential solution to their other tackle spot, moving him back to the right side where he was such a dominant force in college. That was six years, ago, however, and transitioning back to right tackle might be easier said than done. But if Wills feels as though moving back to the right side is the best way to turn his career around, then he might view the Giants as an attractive option in free agency, knowing he would have a chance to compete for their starting right tackle job.

Wills would come at an affordable price point

Pro Football Focus projects only a one-year, $3 million contract for Wills in free agency this offseason. For that price tag, he might be the perfect target for the G-Men. At the very least, Wills would be an upgrade to the Giants’ offensive line depth, giving them a former top-10 talent as a backup. But the upside could be reminiscent of Mekhi Becton’s, the former New York Jets left tackle who flamed out before reviving his career behind a position change with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Signing Wills would be a low-risk, high-upside signing. The Giants only have around $43 million in cap space this offseason with plenty of holes to address. Taking a chance on Wills would be an interesting way to utilize a small portion of that money.