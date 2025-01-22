Giants could bolster defense with rival’s breakout star linebacker in free agency

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense underwhelmed this past season, ranking in the bottom half of the league in nearly every statistical category. Adding proven, veteran talent to the unit will be a point of emphasis for general manager Joe Schoen in free agency. One intriguing target to upgrade their defense in free agency could come from within the division.

Could the Giants target Eagles LB Zack Baun in free agency?

Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun is an impending free agent and will be one of the most exciting names to monitor on the open market. The 28-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign that earned him his first career Pro Bowl nod and a selection to the All-Pro First Team.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Baun totaled career-highs in 2024 with 151 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass defenses. He was a disruptive force in the middle of the Eagles’ defense, impacting the game as a cover man, a run-stuffer, and a pass-rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Baun posted an elite 9.4% run-stop rate, a 90.7 coverage grade, and a 75.8 run-defense grade this season.

PFF ranked Baun as the No. 61 impending free agent in their list of the top 75 players set to hit the market this offseason. They project that he will land a three-year contract worth $40 million in total, earning $13.33 million per season with $26.5 million guaranteed.

That is a lofty price tag for the Giants considering Baun will be 29 next season with only one season as a starter under his belt. Additionally, the Giants have a lot of money already invested in LB Bobby Okereke who makes $10 million per season and is still under contract through 2026.

There is no guarantee that the Eagles will even let Baun hit the open market following his breakout campaign. However, if he does become an unrestricted free agent, he could receive some consideration from Big Blue as they aim to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East this offseason.