Giants sending ‘big crew’ to scout Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hutner at Colorado pro day

The New York Giants are putting together their draft board ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Nearing the top of most boards are a pair of superstars out of Colorado: QB Shedeur Sanders and CB/WR Travis Hunter. With the Giants positioned to take either one of those prospects with the third overall pick, they are sending a contingent of decision-makers to Colorado’s pro day on Friday.

Giants sending “big crew” to Colorado pro day

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants are sending a contingent of front office executives, scouts, and coaches to Colorado’s pro day:

“Today is Colorado Pro Day—QB Shedeur Sanders and CB/WR Travis Hunter will work out for scouts,” Breer reported on X. “The Giants have a BIG crew going, led by GM Joe Schoen, HC Brian Daboll, assistant GM Brandon Brown, DPP Tim McDonnell, OC Mike Kafka and DC Shane Bowen.”

Head coach Brian Daboll’s attendance at Colorado’s pro day is particularly interesting. Daboll did not attend Miami’s pro day, which featured the draft’s consensus top quarterback Cam Ward, who is projected to go first overall to the Titans. He also previously stated that he would not be in attendance for Colorado’s pro day. However, plans have clearly changed, as Daboll is making the trip to Boulder to get a closer look at Sanders, Hunter, and the rest of the Buffaloes’ talents.

Colorado’s pro day will be the first of the offseason that Daboll attends, per Art Stapleton of North Jersey. Daboll typically prefers private workouts when scouting quarterbacks, and the Giants will likely have both Sanders and Hunter in for private visits between now and the NFL Draft. However, Daboll is getting additional exposure to their talents on Friday at Colorado’s pro day.

The Giants might be deciding between two Colorado stars with the No. 3 overall pick

Both Sanders and Hunter will be strong options for the Giants when they are on the clock third overall in this year’s draft (barring a trade up to the No. 1 overall pick). Hunter is widely considered one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class, typically competing with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter for the top spot in most rankings.

However, Sanders is viewed as the draft class’s second-best quarterback and a prospect who might have the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Giants upgraded at quarterback this offseason with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, however, the pair of veterans provides the team with minimal long-term security.

Drafting Sanders would give the G-Men a long-term succession plan at quarterback. But drafting Hunter would give them an instant-impact player (potentially on both sides of the ball), a truly rare talent with All-Pro potential. It won’t be an easy decision.