Interesting mock trade sends Giants’ top receiver to Steelers for draft capital

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

After just one game in the new NFL season, it is clear that the New York Giants still have a lot of work to do before they can return to the competitive landscape. The organization will have a ton of difficult decisions to make as the season goes along, especially at a number of key offensive positions.

Darius Slayton is a name to monitor in the trade market

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

This could mean that some household names in New York could be on the trading block to start fresh with a completely revamped group. One of those names could be veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, who is now in his sixth season with the G-Men, but is expected to take on a lesser role with Malik Nabers now posing as Daniel Jones’ top receiving target. Slayton caught just three passes for 26 yards in the season-opening defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One.

Fansided’s Zach Pressnell proposed a mock trade for the Giants that would see them move Slayton to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of late-round draft picks, which reads as follows:

Giants get: 2025 fifth-round pick (via Los Angeles Rams), 2025 seventh-round pick (via Atlanta Falcons)

Steelers get: Darius Slayton

Despite a lesser role in 2024, Slayton is still an important receiver for the Giants

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This trade has pros and cons for both sides. For the Giants, they add necessary draft capital to continue rebuilding through younger players, but it comes at the cost of one of their top receivers. Despite the smaller role he will likely have this season, Slayton is still one of their more dependable and consistent receivers.

Last season, he recorded a career-high in receiving yards with 770 and has scored at least two touchdowns each season of his career. While his numbers may see a drop-off this season, his value may be worth more than two late-round picks, and the Giants could try to get a better draft pick for him if they decide to trade him.

The Steelers could benefit from adding Slayton, but is it enough for them?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the Steelers, adding Slayton would immediately solve their lack of depth at the wide receiver position and give Justin Fields or Russell Wilson a good secondary target to George Pickens. However, it could also be viewed as a stop-gap after falling short of a high-level receiver.

Pittsburgh nearly acquired San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk just days before the start of the season during his contract holdout, but he ultimately agreed to a long-term deal with San Francisco, leaving the Steelers out of luck. Slayton would be the plan B for adding another receiver, but he is not nearly the same premier talent as Aiyuk.

In addition, Slayton’s older age of 27 means that he will likely be past his prime before the Steelers form a Super Bowl-contending roster, so adding him to the mix wouldn’t significantly change their projections for this season.

As of now, Slayton’s market is unclear, but if the Giants’ season continues to trend in the wrong direction and the Steelers have everything go right, the two teams could be trading partners at some point during the season or next offseason.