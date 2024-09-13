Giants’ 3rd-round rookie cornerback looked like a hidden gem in Week 1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There weren’t many positive positive takeaways from the New York Giants’ Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. However, among the few bright spots was the team’s rookie draft class.

Third-round pick CB Dru Phillips stood out with a spectacular performance in his NFL debut. The Giants may have uncovered a hidden gem with their third-round selection.

Rookie CB Dru Phillips was among the Giants’ top performers in Week 1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants only put Phillips on the field for 16 snaps in Week 1 but he made the most of his playing time. He totaled four combined tackles and one tackle for loss and also forced one fumble that was recovered by the Giants in the red zone.

Dru Phillips was a major bright spot for the Giants' defense in Week 1.



The rookie slot cornerback posted:

– 4 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

– Played only 16 snaps



Here's a cut-up of every play he was involved in on Sunday. Some really impressive plays on his film. pic.twitter.com/UcASpBCYzm — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) September 10, 2024

Phillips also made a touchdown-saving tackle on the goal line while in man coverage against star Vikings slot receiver Jordan Addison. He earned an 84.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts in week one including a 90.9 coverage grade.

Despite his prominence defending both the run and the pass in Week 1, Phillips only saw 16 defensive snaps in the contest. After such an incredible debut performance, the Kentucky product is sure to receive more playing time going forward. Phillips has earned the right to start in the Giants’ secondary through his strong summer of practices and now his impressive regular season performance.

In Week 2, Phillips will be tasked with covering Washington Commanders rookie slot receiver Luke McCaffrey. He was targeted three times in Week 1, hauling in all three of those targets for 18 yards against the Buccaneers. The two rookies will battle it out on Sunday as each of them compete for more playing time with their respective teams.

The Giants’ secondary is one of their most questionable position units. They suffer from a lack of experience in the defensive backfield and are relying on their young players to emerge and perform at a high level. So far, Phillips has delivered. But he will need to compound his success on a weekly basis to prove himself as a full-time starter in the Giants’ defense this season.