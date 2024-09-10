3 silver linings from the Giants’ Week 1 disappointment

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants got embarrassed by a Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings team in Week 1, but it wasn’t all bad. Through the darkness of the beatdown, there were some silver linings for the Giants to take away from their first game of the season.

1. The offensive line played well

It feels like it has been about a decade since the Giants last had a good offensive line. It’s important not to overreact to any one week in the NFL, but the Giants’ offensive line looked the best it has in a long time in Week 1.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants’ two starting offensive tackles were two of the team’s five highest-graded players in Week 1. LT Andrew Thomas earned a 76.6 overall PFF grade and RT Jermaine Eluemunor earned a 64.9 overall PFF grade against the Vikings.

Thomas was credited with zero pressures allowed in Week 1. Eluemunor surrendered just three pressures and zero sacks. New LG Jon Runyan Jr. was the only offensive lineman credited with a sack surrendered in the game (one) by PFF. Overall the starting five offensive line’s average PFF pass-blocking grade was 63.1 against the Vikings — a solid score.

2. The Giants’ rookies were impactful

The Giants had five rookies in the starting lineup and all six of their 2024 draft picks played in Week 1. Nearly every rookie made an impact in the matchup and some of the youngsters were among the team’s top performers.

All eyes were on first-round rookie WR Malik Nabers entering the matchup. While it may not have been the debut fans had hoped for, he still had a solid performance nonetheless. Nabers led the Giants in receiving yards with 66 on five receptions and had the offense’s longest play of the day (a 25-yard reception).

Second and third-round picks S Tyler Nubin and CB Andru Phillips also saw plenty of playing time and made an impact in Week 1. Nubin led the team with seven total tackles in Week 1. Phillips played only 16 snaps but managed to rack up four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble recovered by the Giants in his limited playing time.

Fourth-round pick Theo Johnson wound up playing with the starters as the Giants’ first-team tight end. He had a strong summer of practices and jumped third-year TE Daniel Bellinger on the depth chart. Johnson had one reception for 18 yards in his debut.

Sixth-round pick LB Darius Muasau also had a strong debut as a surprise addition to the starting lineup. He racked up six tackles, one tackle for loss, and snagged the first interception of his career.

The Giants leaned on their rookie heavily in Week 1 — a trend that is sure to continue throughout the season. Thankfully, it appears as though they have a strong rookie class with some foundational pieces.

3. The team maintained its health

The Giants entered Week 1 with a clean bill of health. A few players were banged up and limited at practice during the week, but no one was named inactive. Special teamer/return specialist Gunner Olszewski suffered a pre-game injury that kept him sidelined, but the majority of the roster maintained its health through the first game of the season.

Staying healthy is a crucial factor in any team’s chances of winning throughout the regular season. The Giants did not suffer any significant injuries in Week 1 — a major silver lining considering what happened to them in Week 1 of last season. Last year they lost All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas in the first quarter to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for half the season.

Considering the panic that has ensued among fans following the team’s Week 1 letdown, walking out of the game fully healthy is a major positive for a Giants team that will need all of its best players on the field to help turn things around in Week 2. They have another winnable matchup against the Washington Commanders upcoming and will need to secure a victory to ease the temperament of the fanbase.