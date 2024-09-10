Giants’ starting safety send message to the fans: ‘We’re going to turn this around’

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough couple of days for New York Giants fans. The season got off to an overwhelmingly disappointing start in Week 1 as the Giants fell flat on their face at home to the tune of a 28–6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s been bedlam among the fanbase with many calling the jobs of the team’s general manager, head coach, and quarterback into question — and it’s only the first week of the season.

Not everyone is buying into the signs of the end times, however. In fact, some of the Giants’ players are remaining confident and hoping to instill that confidence in the team’s fans.

Jason Pinnock tells Giants fans to keep riding with the team

Starting safety Jason Pinnock sent a confident and encouraging message to the fans on Monday morning, telling them that the Giants will turn things around soon (h/t Giants.com):

“Just keep riding with us, and we’re going to turn this thing around.”

Pinnock also acknowledged the fans’ displeasure with the team’s performance. Boos rained down from the fans in the stands in Week 1 and not every player was happy about it. Pinnock preached a message of understanding, however, and explained why he thinks things will turn around for the G-Men sooner rather than later:

“I’m a realist,” Pinnock said. “We’ve got to give them something to cheer about. You don’t come to spend your hard-earned money and come to watch that. We’ve got to give them something to cheer about.”

Pinnock told reporters that he has “No panic, just urgency” following the team’s ugly Week 1 performance:

“It’s one week. I mean obviously, yes, we’d like to win. Home opener, at home, new jerseys, feeling good. Of course, that’s the goal. But no panic. Just urgency.”

The Giants have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2

The Giants will be feeling the pressure to bounce back in Week 2 as they prepare for their first divisional matchup of the season. Big Blue is traveling to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, in dire need of a win and desperate to avoid an 0-2 start to the season. They beat the Commanders in both of their matchups last season.

Pinnock will play a crucial role in helping the team turn things around. The 25-year-old safety is in a contract year and his second season as one of the Giants’ two starters on the back end. He had two combined tackles and one pass defense in Week 1. Last season, Pinnock totaled 85 combined tackles and two interceptions across 16 starts for Big Blue.

The Giants certainly feel that sense of urgency that Pinnock preached going into this road matchup. The G-Men will need to come out more prepared in Week 2 and give the fans more to cheer about, however, if they want to instill confidence in the fanbase that things will turn around this season.