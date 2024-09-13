Giants’ explosive rookie wideout ‘OK’ amidst injury concerns

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had a scare mid-week as rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers popped up on the injury report. Nabers was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury, causing concern that he could miss the team’s upcoming rivalry game with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

However, reports now indicate that Nabers should be fine to play this weekend and that the Giants do not seem concerned by his knee injury.

Giants seemingly not concerned with Malik Nabers’ knee injury

According to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, Nabers is “OK” and is not dealing with a serious injury:

“The sources said Nabers experienced some ‘tightness’ and “soreness’ in his leg,” Leonard reported on X. “But one source said Nabers is ‘100%,’ and another said there is ‘not much concern. Nabers does not require a scan to double check the injury’s severity, either, one source said, which seems to be a good sign.”

Based on Leonard’s report, which was corroborated by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants seem confident that Nabers will be healthy and ready to go this weekend. His status will be a critical storyline to follow entering Week 2, but it seems as though fans should expect to see Nabers on the field on Sunday.

Having Nabers healthy and on the field this weekend will be crucial. The rookie was spectacular all summer long and looked to be an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate entering the season. In Week 1, he led all rookies in receiving yards, hauling in five receptions for 66 yards against the Vikings.

The Giants’ offense has a favorable matchup this weekend as they prepare to face a Washington Commanders secondary that got shredded apart in Week 1. Nabers is in line to have a big performance if his knee holds up and he takes the field as expected on Sunday.