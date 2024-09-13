Giants’ Daniel Jones primed to bounce back against shaky Commanders secondary

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones has the New York Giants uninspiring 28–6 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the rearview mirror. The sixth-year quarterback has a great opportunity to change the overwhelmingly negative outlook that already clouds the team’s 2024-25 campaign.

Daniel Jones is primed to bounce back against a weak Washington Commanders defense

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This Sunday, Jones will look to exploit a vulnerable Commanders secondary that was torched for almost 400 yards of offense and four passing touchdowns by Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers last weekend. Their already reeling back-end will be without former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. who is scheduled to undergo surgery on his thumb.

In seven career games versus the Commanders, Jones holds a record of 5-1-1 and has scored 11 touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions. This Sunday, the stage is set for DJ to bounce back and right the ship.

The Giants’ offense must lean on Malik Nabers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While “Danny Dimes” may be lacking confidence at the moment, rookie wideout Malik Nabers is not. Jones should look to get Nabers involved early and often, create rhythm, and allow the explosive rookie’s emotional presence to fuel the offense.

Nabers will likely be shadowed by Benjamin St-Juste, a physical 6-foot-3 corner who struggled mightily last week, allowing Mike Evans to secure five catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be a battle of confidence from the jump. Will DJ look to bury a struggling corner early on? Or will his own Week 1 woes make him more conservative? Is St-Juste going to be more aggressive and willing to take risks to make a game-changing play? It will be a mental chess match between the two, and striking first will be crucial.

With rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil in the slot, the Commanders will likely turn to Noah Igbinoghene to play opposite St-Juste. Giants fans may remember him from last year, as the former Cowboy returned a blocked Graham Gano field goal 58 yards for a touchdown to close out the Giants’ opening drive of the 2023 season.

A 2020 first-round pick, Igbinoghene played sparingly for the Cowboys in 2023, spending the majority of the backend of the season as an inactive. He entered last weekend’s contest when Forbes Jr. went down and saw a healthy dose of Chris Godwin, who finished the day catching all eight of his targets for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Although the Giants’ young receivers are not yet playing at the levels of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and his decorated counterpart Chis Godwin, the matchup is enticing.

If Daniel Jones can come out and take advantage of this weak Washington secondary and allow Nabers to properly introduce himself to the division, the Giants may find themselves in a good spot at 1-1 before heading down to Cleveland in Week 3.