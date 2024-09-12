The Giants may have finally found their dynamic tackle duo

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When the New York Giants drafted Evan Neal out of Alabama, expectations were sky-high. The hope was that they had secured their right tackle for the next five-plus years. Unfortunately, Neal’s career has taken a disappointing turn. At just 23 years old, he has been relegated to a depth role due to multiple injuries and a lack of development.

Neal’s Rocky Start and Injury Woes

Neal showed glimpses of potential during his rookie season, playing 862 snaps while surrendering 52 pressures and eight sacks. Despite these early struggles, many believed he would bounce back in his sophomore year. However, injuries derailed his progress, and he managed just 460 snaps last season. In that limited action, Neal gave up 29 pressures and two sacks, further diminishing his stock.

Neal missed most of training camp and the preseason while recovering from an ankle injury that required surgery at the end of the previous year. In response, the Giants’ front office turned to free agency for reinforcements.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jermaine Eluemunor: A Breath of Fresh Air at Right Tackle

Jermaine Eluemunor, a key player from the Las Vegas Raiders’ solid offensive line, joined the Giants under the guidance of new offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo. The Raiders’ line was above average last season in both pass protection and run blocking, and Eluemunor played an essential role, giving up 28 pressures and six sacks over 905 snaps.

However, it’s worth noting that 11 of those pressures and five sacks came in just two weeks. After that rough stretch, Eluemunor went 13 straight games without allowing a sack, demonstrating his ability to adapt and improve. He has been a much-needed addition for the Giants at right tackle, surrendering just three pressures in the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eluemunor’s Strong Start with the Giants

It’s important to remember that Eluemunor is still adjusting to a new city, a new offensive scheme, and a new quarterback. Despite these challenges, he managed to post a 73.2 pass-blocking grade over 70 snaps in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). This is one of the highest grades a Giants right tackle has posted in years, making him a clear upgrade at the position.

Andrew Thomas: A Dominant Force on the Left Side

On the opposite side of the line, Andrew Thomas continues to shine. In Week 1, Thomas posted an impressive 91.4 PFF grade and did not allow a single pressure over 70 snaps, including 50 in pass protection. He was the highest-graded tackle in football to start the year, and his stellar performance is a critical piece of the Giants’ offensive puzzle.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Offense Needs to Step Up

With improved protection on both sides of the line, it’s time for quarterback Daniel Jones to step up. Jones must take advantage of the newly fortified offensive line and get the ball to his star receiver, Malik Nabers, to produce points. After throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Week 1, Jones’ future with the Giants looks increasingly uncertain.

A Crucial Week 2 for Jones and the Giants

The pressure is mounting for Jones as the Giants head into Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Another poor performance could spell trouble not only for the quarterback but also for the team’s season aspirations. It may put his job in jeopardy, and Brian Daboll certainly needs his offense to be firing on all cylinders; otherwise, his job may be on the line as well.