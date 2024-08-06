Giants’ Daniel Jones forming electric chemistry with rookie 1st-round playmaker

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes are on quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. The two have been forming a strong bond during training camp as Jones acclimates to finally having a No. 1 receiver with whom to share the ball.

Coaches not worried about Jones’ early camp struggles

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the initial days of camp, social media buzzed with clips of Jones missing his receivers on deep balls. While some fans and media expressed concern over Jones’ accuracy, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remained unfazed. He attributed the underthrown balls to the natural learning curve of building rapport between a quarterback and his new target:

“It’s just part of practicing. You can go across the league, and you’re gonna see throws that were overthrown and underthrown. It’s just part of getting on the same page with everybody and working through things. That’s why you practice it.” (h/t SNY)

Head coach Brian Daboll reinforced this sentiment, noting that the chemistry between Jones and Nabers had improved with each practice:

“I think [their chemistry] is growing every day. Again, Malik’s a rookie. Daniel’s coming back from his surgery. Those guys work hard in individual routes. Obviously, in team periods. Each day, it’s gotten better and better.” (h/t SNY)

Nabers has flashed elite potential in practice

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The G-Men have long needed a deep threat to stretch the field, and the LSU standout has proven that he has the potential and the confidence to fill the crucial role.

What’s been exciting about Nabers has been his undeniable hunger for the ball. Throughout Giants camp, he has demonstrated an impressive ability to create separation from defenders, often looking unguardable in drills.

Another day. Another phenomenal Malik Nabers catch. Makes it look easy. #giants pic.twitter.com/TWyG2nvsU6 — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 1, 2024

Nabers and Jones Shine in Joint Practice with the Lions

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) and cornerback Deonte Banks (3) react after a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

During two joint practices against the Detroit Lions, Nabers was simply unstoppable. He was targeted 18 times across both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, catching 17 of those passes, including nearly completing a breathtaking one-handed grab on the lone throw he didn’t reel in.

On Day 1 of the Giants’ joint practices with the Lions, Nabers had an incredible catch along the sidelines on a deep ball from Jones:

Jones to Nabers deep. Called out of bounds pic.twitter.com/7JiVAXy7Sd — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 5, 2024

Although the play was ruled out of bounds, many believed he managed to get both toes down in time. Whether or not the catch counted, it still demonstrated Nabers’ ability to stretch the field and come down with the football in difficult situations. The bottom line is that the Giants’ rookie is determined to catch every ball thrown his way.

Jones, reflecting on the 21-year-old’s capabilities, stated, “He can do everything. When the ball is up in the air, he expects it to be his, and he’s going to get it.”

The connection between the two isn’t just about numbers but instinct and understanding. Jones, who has often faced scrutiny for his performance under pressure, appears reinvigorated and more confident thanks to Nabers’ presence on the field. After all, having a playmaker who can make contested catches and burn defenses is crucial for any quarterback aiming to thrive.