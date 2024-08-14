How the presence of a new WR1 will open up the Giants’ offense

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have long struggled to find a consistent offensive identity, and the recent departure of star running back Saquon Barkley amplified the urgency for playmaking talent.

The arrival of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers brings a wave of optimism to a franchise in desperate need of explosive players. Nabers possesses attributes that suggest he could be a game-changer for the Giants, and his presence on the field may very well open up new dimensions for their offense.

Malik Nabers could have an immediate impact on the Giants offense

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie wide receivers entering the NFL often face steep learning curves, with few managing to make a significant splash in their debut seasons. However, Nabers is not just any rookie. His skill set positions him for what many believe could be an immediate impact, reminiscent of predecessors like Odell Beckham Jr.

Nabers is an elite deep threat and a dynamic playmaker after the catch. Drawing comparisons to fellow LSU alumni Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, the 21-year-old is already touted as the G-Men’s top receiver. His combination of speed, route-running precision, and elusiveness make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

While having a standout receiver like Nabers is essential, it’s the ripple effect of his presence that could be most beneficial for Big Blue.

Nabers will open things up for the other playmakers on the roster

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) gains yards after catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) pursues at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Chase in Cincinnati, the attention Nabers demands from opposing defenses will create opportunities for other emerging talents on the roster like Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton.

Hyatt is entering his second year after experiencing a disappointing rookie season, largely due to the team’s overall offensive struggles. Over 17 games, he managed just 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 yards and zero touchdowns.

Hyatt has never gone a season without a touchdown, and he’s entering this season hungry to redeem himself.

“Week 1,” Hyatt told The Post. “I’m hungry. I’ve never had a season in my life of not scoring a touchdown. That stays with me. That will probably stay with me for the rest of my life. I’ll be ready.”

Renowned for his speed, he poses a significant deep threat. With defenses concentrating on Nabers, Hyatt will have more chances to get open downfield, which will also benefit things for Robinson.

Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 185 pounds, Robinson may not be the biggest player on the field, but his agility and elusiveness make him a true game-changer when he has the ball in his hands.

After recovering from an ACL injury, Robinson rejoined the team on the field in Week 3 of the 2023 regular season, finishing the season with 60 receptions for 525 yards and one touchdown.

What sets Robinson apart is his versatility. He isn’t just a threat in the passing game. He can also contribute significantly in the run game. Last season, he rushed for 87 yards on just nine attempts. This gadget-like aspect of his play could prove invaluable, especially with injuries already plaguing the running back room.

Slayton, one of the team’s longest-tenured players, still has the potential to be a 1,000-yard receiver. While it’s tempting to get caught up in the excitement surrounding new and flashy additions to the receiver corps, it’s important not to overlook what Slayton can bring to the table.

The 27-year-old has consistently been one of the team’s most reliable receivers despite facing many challenges throughout his career. Slayton has dealt with a rotating cast of quarterbacks, underwhelming offensive coordinators, and struggling offenses, yet he has emerged as a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball.

With most top cornerbacks focusing on Nabers, Slayton will likely encounter more favorable one-on-one matchups against the opposing teams’ No.2 and No.3 CBs—creating the perfect opportunity for the breakout season for which he’s long been poised.