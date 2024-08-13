Giants’ 2nd-year wideout could become an elite deep threat

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a potential breakout star in their offense. Second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt has been on a tear this summer, generating explosive plays and scoring deep touchdowns throughout training camp. A few factors could contribute to Hyatt becoming an elite deep-receiving threat in the Giants’ offense this season.

Giants: Jalin Hyatt has looked like a breakout candidate this summer

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) gains yards after catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) pursues at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hyatt has been a standout performer throughout the summer. The 6-foot, 185-pound wideout is known for possessing elite speed and a knack for shaking free behind the back of the defense. He got free and flashed that quickness during Monday morning’s practice, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown grab delivered on the money by quarterback Daniel Jones:

Hyatt had a day ? pic.twitter.com/RbqZK3KzlC — New York Giants (@Giants) August 12, 2024

A third-round pick last year, Hyatt was labeled by some to be a steal on draft night. However, during his rookie season, opportunities to make plays came few and far between for Hyatt. He was on the field for only 551 snaps, appearing in all 17 games but making just seven starts. Hyatt caught 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 yards on the campaign and failed to score his first career touchdown.

That scoring drought should come to a quick end this season. The Giants made upgrades to their offensive line, which should provide Jones with more time to survey the field and take deep shots downfield. Hyatt will be a beneficiary of that as he likely sees increased playing time this season.

Hyatt has been an elite deep threat since college

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) attempts to catch a pass as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

During his collegiate career, Hyatt was viewed as one of the most lethal deep-receiving threats in the country. In his final collegiate season, Hyatt received the 2022 Biletnikoff Award trophy after racking up 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games for the Tennessee Volunteers.

During that season, Hyatt hauled in 14 deep receptions for 677 yards (the most in that draft class). According to PFF, Hyatt also finished first in deep touchdowns (eight), deep YAC (166), yards per route run on deep passes (28.21), and tied with Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers for the deepest average depth of target (35.5 yards) on deep balls.

Hyatt was viewed by many as a first-round caliber prospect entering the 2023 NFL Draft. When he fell to the third round, the Giants pounced, trading up to grab the speedy receiver. The Giants have high hopes for Hyatt and the surplus of speed he brings to the football field.

As they integrate rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers into the offense as their primary receiver this season, Hyatt could play opposite him, developing into a capable WR2 for the offense. But expanding Hyatt’s route tree will be the key to his development. 18 of his 40 targets last season (45%) came on 20+ yard passes. Only five targets (12.5%) came in the 10-19-yard zone.

Becoming a three-level receiving threat will make Hyatt a dangerous weapon in the Giants’ offense. Once he expands his route tree, there will be nothing stopping Hyatt from combining with Nabers and creating one of the best young receiving duos in the NFL.