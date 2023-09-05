Giants veteran WR taking on new leadership role, mentoring newcomers

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants added new talent to their offense this offseason and veteran WR Darius Slayton has been helping them get adjusted. Slayton, entering his fifth season in the NFL, is taking on a leadership role this season as the Giants acclimate their new additions to the offensive playbook.

Darius Slayton is mentoring the Giants’ newcomers on offense

In a recent interview, Slayton discussed his new role with the Giants this season as he has taken on more leadership, mentoring the team’s newcomers on offense.

“Yeah, from where to live and to where to eat, and how to do these – what are they called? The little side turns. All that type of stuff but on the football field as well. I do my best to help the young guys in any way I can. I just try to help them; our system is very wordy. “Just helping them in anyway (and) try to give them tips and pointers because we were in the same boat last years when Dabs (coach Brian Daboll) first got here. Even though we were veteran players, you’re learning a whole new system. So, I just do my best to help them any way, shape or form I can, and we have a lot of young smart guys, so they’re easy students to help.” Darius Slayton via Giants.com

Slayton is offering guidance to newcomers; both rookies and veterans. In addition to rookie WR Jalin Hyatt, the Giants also added veteran receivers to their roster this offseason, such as Parris Campbell and Cole Beasley. As these new additions attempt to assimilate with the Giants’ offense, Slayton is helping to bring them up to speed and make the transition as smooth as possible.

HC Brian Daboll praises Slayton

Slayton’s leadership abilities have stood out to head coach Brian Daboll this summer. Daboll described Slayton as a “good teammate” and highlighted the veteran receiver’s efforts from last season in a recent interview.

“You talk about another good teammate,” Daboll said. “We’ve talked about the start that he had last year. I’d say his ability to really just be laser-focused on his job and improving every day really helped us throughout the season.”

Slayton was a free agent this offseason and nearly departed in favor of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the two sides were able to come to an agreement on a contract extension, and Daboll is excited to have Slayton back in Big Blue.

“Got him back and he’s been a very good teammate,” Daboll said. “I think he has improved in a number of areas, understands the system better, has some good leadership traits about him, particularly with some of those younger receivers, and happy to have him.”

Slayton could have a massive 2023 season

After a disappointing, 339-yard campaign in 2021, Slayton entered the 2022 offseason buried on Big Blue’s depth chart. In order to remain with the team, Slayton took a pay cut, then bounced back as the team’s leading receiver. He totaled 724 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions last season, earning a two-year extension this offseason.

At one point in the 2022 season, Slayton was on pace for 1,000 receiving yards. Injuries and drops held him back from reaching that benchmark. However, this offseason, Slayton trained tirelessly with WR Coach Drew Lieberman to become a “ball-stopper.”

Entering 2023, Slayton is aiming to be a new and improved version of himself. Having trained hard to fix his pass-catching abilities, Slayton has looked stellar throughout the summer, making standout plays throughout training camp. Slayton is prepared to ascend as a more reliable receiving option in the Giants’ offense this season.