Giants could lose WR Darius Slayton to Atlanta as market heats up

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are interested in bringing back free-agent wide receiver Darius Slayton. However, the 26-year-old’s market is beginning to heat up as the Atlanta Falcons seem to have a legitimate interest in signing Slayton.

According to Cam Marino, “Atlanta was seen as the front runner,” to sign Slayton as of yesterday. However, Marino adds that “there’s interest in returning to New York, but signs have been pointing to a potential agreement with Atlanta.”

Giants could lose Darius Slayton to the Falcons

Darius Slayton started 11 games for the Giants in the 2022 regular season after starting the year buried on the depth chart. Injury woes at the WR position moved Slayton up the depth chart and back into the starting lineup.

In 16 games, “Big Play Slay” put up 724 yards on 46 receptions with two touchdowns and a career-high 64.8% catch rate. Slayton had a major bounce-back campaign following a 2021 season that saw him post career lows in receptions (26), yards (339), and catch rate (44.8%).

Following this big season, Slayton is looking for a big payday. The Falcons might be better suited to give Slayton the contract he is looking for than the Giants.

According to Over The Cap, the Giants began Thursday morning with just $7.25 million in salary cap space. This number, however, does not include the cap hit of LB Bobby Okereke who just signed a four-year, $40 million deal with Big Blue.

Darius Slayton has been one of Daniel Jones’ favorite targets for the entirety of his career. Slayton’s departure would be a big loss for the Giants. New York is thin at the receiver position and searching the market for reinforcements. The Giants are likely to make an attempt to bring Slayton back, however, the Falcons’ interest seems legitimate.