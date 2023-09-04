Giants place veteran WR on injured reserve, keeping him out 4 weeks

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have announced that they are placing veteran WR Cole Beasley on injured reserve and signing WR Cam Sims to their practice squad in his place. The move will keep Beasley sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Giants place WR Cole Beasley on injured reserve

Beasley had been released from the Giants’ active roster at the end of the preseason after being hampered by a leg injury. Despite possessing 12 years of NFL experience, Beasley’s health led to his release from the roster. New York later signed him back to their practice squad.

As the team prepares for the start of the regular season, however, Beasley is not yet healthy or ready to compete. Instead, Big Blue is adding Sims to their practice squad to provide the offense with additional depth in the receiving corps.

Beasley will miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve. After four weeks, however, he will be eligible to return once he is healthy.

This preseason, Beasley made a strong case to make New York’s final roster. However, with an abundance of talent in the receiving corps, Big Blue needed to waive the injured Beasley to make room for healthier talents.

The 34-year-old slot receiver will still likely be a valuable contributor to the Giants’ receiving corps later in the season. Beasley has totaled 5,744 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns throughout his NFL career. He will bring reliability and consistency to Big Blue’s receiving corps upon his return from the injury.