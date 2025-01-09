Giants veteran DB says to keep an eye on this underrated cornerback in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Inexperience got the better of the New York Giants’ secondary in 2024. However, their youth is also their promise with each young defensive back possessing a high level of potential to be unlocked going forward.

The veteran of the group, 29-year-old cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, played a mentorship role this season, keeping an eye on the youngsters and trying to set a good example from which they can learn. When speaking to Empire Sports Media’s own Ryan Garcia, Jackson highlighted one underrated Giants cornerback to keep an eye on entering 2025.

Adoree’ Jackson says to keep an eye on Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott in 2025

Jackson was in Hoboken, New Jersey on Wednesday night, hosting a public meet-and-greet at Bodega Cards while promoting his new business for which he is the co-founder, PorchPals, which helps protect against package theft.

During an exclusive interview at the event, Garcia asked Jackson if there was a young player on the Giants who not enough fans were talking about on the defensive side of the ball. Jackson highlighted one underrated cornerback entering his fourth season:

“The one I like a lot is Cor’Dale Flott,” Jackson told Garcia. “I feel like he’s a talented corner. He can play inside, he can play outside, he’s very instinctual. He’s a great person and I feel like he’s a great DB in this league.”

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Flott is entering his fourth season in the NFL after the Giants selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The LSU product made a career-high 10 starts for the G-Men this season, elevating into a larger role within New York’s inexperienced defensive backfield. He set new career highs with 53 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and seven pass defenses.

Considering how weak the secondary was in 2024, the Giants will hope Jackson’s assessment is right, and that Flott continues to elevate his play in 2025 as he enters a contract year.

Jackson co-founds PorchPals

The press release provided by Maxx Management’s Jake Duhaime detailed Jackson’s venture as the co-founder of Porch Pals:

“Porch piracy is a growing problem, with over 920 million packages stolen in New York City in 2023, totaling nearly $16 billion in losses. Sports memorabilia and card collectors are particularly vulnerable due to the high value of their items. PorchPals, founded by Adoree’ Jackson, offers a subscription-based solution that provides theft insurance for doorstep deliveries, ensuring peace of mind for consumers. “This event aims to raise awareness about porch piracy and educate collectors on how PorchPals can protect their valuable purchases. “PorchPals is the first subscription-based porch theft insurance provider in the U.S., co-founded by Adoree’ Jackson and serial entrepreneur James Moore. The platform offers automatic coverage for doorstep deliveries, ensuring affordable and reliable protection backed by top-tier insurance professionals. For more information, visit www.porchpals.com.”

Jackson could be on his way out of the Big Apple this offseason as an impending free agent. The eight-year NFL veteran is focusing on life off the field as well here as he ventures into the business world amidst his final playing seasons.