Giants’ disappointing third-year receiver uncertain about his future with the team: ‘We’ll see’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was a disappointing season for the New York Giants. Among those who fell short of expectations on the campaign was second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. After a promising rookie season, Hyatt looked to take a step forward into a larger role this year. However, he ultimately struggled to get involved in the offense during the 2024-25 campaign. As a result, the Tennessee product could be looking for a way out of New York as he enters his third season.

Jalin Hyatt noncommittal on his future with the Giants

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Hyatt was asked about his upcoming exit meetings with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. When asked if a “change of scenery” is something he would welcome, Hyatt gave a non-committal answer on his future with the Giants (h/t SNYGiants on X):

“Yeah we got some talks we gotta have,” Hyatt said. “But we’ll see.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants struggled to get Hyatt involved with the offense this season. He totaled just eight receptions for 63 yards this season on just 33% of the team’s offensive snaps (346 snaps total) and has yet to sniff the end zone in either of the first two seasons of his career. He saw his playing time, target share, and production all decrease from his rookie season.

This lack of involvement could spark a desire within Hyatt to seek a greater opportunity elsewhere. If he is not in the Giants’ plans for the 2025 season, or if the front office plans on seeking an upgrade at wide receiver, it might benefit both parties to move on.

Hyatt could potentially thrive elsewhere in an offense that maximizes his speed and deep-receiving abilities. The Giants, meanwhile, could benefit from gaining an additional draft pick in exchange for Hyatt as they plan to rebuild their roster this upcoming offseason.