Giants: Tyrod Taylor ready to start vs. Jets after historic win

Daniel Jones’ status is still up in the air ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets, likely leaving New York Giants quarterback duties in the hands of Tyrod Taylor for the time being. The 11-year veteran is ready to lead the Giants to a second straight win.

Giants’ Taylor Ready for a New Challenge Against Jets Defense

Giants.com published quotes from around the team’s locker room ahead of their New York City rivalry matchup, and Taylor had this to say about his preparedness:

“Each week is different. Defenses pose different challenges week in and week out. It’s up to us to go out and ultimately execute our game plan and the stuff that we work so hard on throughout the week, being flawless in that operation and giving ourselves the opportunity to be able to go out there and execute,” Taylor said.

Taylor is coming off of a Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders which saw the Giants close the gap in the NFC East standings. Taylor threw for 279 yards and 2 TD while showing command of the offense. The Jets will show Taylor an entirely different look with their front seven and secondary.

The Jets have snagged eight interceptions as the season approaches the halfway mark. Only the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars’ secondaries have been more disruptive against opposing quarterbacks.

On the ground, the Jets allow the third-highest third-down conversion rate to opposing offenses. They also lack in getting to the quarterback with 13 sacks on the year — the fifth-fewest takedowns across the NFL. Giants head coach Brian Daboll may opt to employ a more run-heavy attack as a result.

Tyrod Taylor Made History In Week 7 Win

Taylor became the first black quarterback to ever win a game for the Giants in the team’s Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders.

“It means a lot. I didn’t know that going into it. If I’m not mistaken, I think I did it at another organization as well (Los Angeles Chargers). But I mean, it’s history. Proud to be part of it.” Tyrod Taylor per Jordan Raanan of ESPN

Giants Have New Life With Taylor Under Center

Taylor will be faced with tight windows to get the ball to Jaylin Hyatt and his other receivers. He should have opportunities to escape the pocket and keep drives alive by picking up yards on the ground.

In two starts, Taylor has gone 1-1 and kept the Giants in the game against an elite Buffalo Bills team. Taylor’s protection of the football has been a strength of his thus far, and he is dialed in on continuing to limit giveaways.

Taylor spoke on not being ‘scared’ while remaining ‘aggressive’ in his approach toward a Jets defense he characterized as tenacious. He expects this regular season matchup to render whatever looks he saw from the Jets in the preseason obsolete.

Coach Daboll expressly stated that Jones will remain the starter for the Giants upon his return, eliminating any speculation about a quarterback battle brewing in the woodworks. For the time being, he has full trust in Taylor to continue his strong play and subdue the Jets’ defense.

Taylor’s leadership on the field and sidelines will also prove useful in keeping his defense on fire against a Jets rushing attack that has been torrid of late with the strong play of RB Breece Hall.