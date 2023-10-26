Giants Injury Update: Andrew Thomas, John Michael-Schmitz

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) after rushing for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are embracing a wave of optimism with the likely return of two pivotal offensive linemen, Andrew Thomas and John Michael-Schmitz, as they gear up for crucial forthcoming matchups.

Setback and Recovery: Andrew Thomas’s Journey

The season’s outset was less than ideal for Thomas, who succumbed to a hamstring injury in a Week 1 rout against the Dallas Cowboys. The fallout was immediate, sidelining him for several games after only 53 snaps, a disappointing start following his recent five-year, $117.5 million deal meant to solidify his position as a foundational asset.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday as Thomas, having received medical clearance, participated in practice. His readiness for competitive action remains cautious, despite his eagerness to rejoin his teammates at MetLife Stadium.

“Not too bad today,” Thomas said on Wednesday. “First time I’ve put on a helmet in a while, so that was a good feeling being out there with my teammates again. More than I’ve been doing by myself with the (athletic) trainers and stuff like that. Just continue to stress it and see how it responds.

The Indispensable Role of Thomas in the Offense

Thomas’s absence has been palpable, with the team missing his formidable presence as left tackle. His return is anticipated to bolster Daniel Jones’s protection and enhance Saquon Barkley’s running lanes, vital improvements needed for the Giants’ success, especially with a critical game against the New York Jets looming.

Expressing his frustration and resolve, Thomas remarked, “I want to be on the field. We only have a few opportunities that are guaranteed each season and I’ve missed quite a few of them so it doesn’t feel good, but I can’t change that. All I can do is just continue to get better.”

John Michael-Schmitz: A Welcome Addition to the Giants’ Line

Adding to the positive tide, rookie center John Michael-Schmitz (JMS) is back from a shoulder setback sustained in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. Before his injury hiatus, JMS was evolving into a reliable force, leaving big shoes for Ben Bredeson to fill—a challenge he met commendably, especially with his recent standout performance against the Washington Commanders.

Cautious Optimism Ahead of Crucial Matchups

While it’s premature to confirm their participation in the imminent clash with the Jets, the mood is one of guarded optimism. The offense foresees a significant boost with Thomas and Michael-Schmitz potentially back on duty within the next two games.