Giants add veteran running backs to support injured backfield

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants got their groove back in their Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders but will be without RB Eric Gray for their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets. With star RB Saquon Barkley also questionable to play, the Giants have added reinforcements to their backfield.

New York Giants Add Two Running Backs

Dan Salomone of Giants.com reported that Deon Jackson and Jashaun Corbin were signed to the Giants’ active roster ahead of their Thursday Night Football inter-city rivalry matchup:

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES 10/24



Free Agent Signing from Carolina Practice Squad:

?? RB Jashaun Corbin



Practice Squad Veteran Signing:

?? OLB Justin Hollins



Reserve/Injured:

?? RB Eric Gray

?? T Matt Peart



Claimed off Waivers from Cleveland:

?? RB Deon Jackson pic.twitter.com/n2N40VJRrk — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 24, 2023

Jackson is in his third season out of Duke University. The Georgia native has played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns. In 28 career games played, Jackson has amassed 281 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns. His numbers as a pass catcher reflect his work on the ground, as he’s pulled down 35 receptions for 223 yards and one REC TD.

Jackson was released by the Browns earlier this week, giving the Giants the chance to claim him off of the waiver wire.

Corbin was originally signed by the Giants after going undrafted in 2021. He was relegated to their practice squad and never took the field for the team. Corbin also joined the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2022 but failed to see in-game action. In his second stint with Big Blue, Corbin will have the opportunity to prove himself and earn reps if the Giants’ injury woes continue.