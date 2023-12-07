Giants’ Tyrod Taylor disappointed in team’s QB decision: ‘It Hurts’

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the previous four games with a rib injury, quarterback Tyrod Taylor is ready to return. However, the New York Giants will be going in a different direction, as head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday that the team is opting to stick with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito going forward.

Taylor initially became the team’s starting quarterback in Week 6, replacing starter Daniel Jones after he was sidelined with a neck injury. However, Taylor also became sidelined in Week 8, suffering a rib injury against the New York Jets, thrusting undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito into the fire as New York’s starting quarterback.

Tommy DeVito has excelled as the Giants’ starter

DeVito has exceeded expectations in his short time as the Giants’ starter, throwing for six touchdowns and just one interception over his three starts. The Giants are also in the midst of their best stretch of the season, going 2-1 over that same span including back-to-back wins over the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

Tyrod Taylor is disappointed with the decision to stick with DeVito

As for Tyrod Taylor, the decision to stick with DeVito has left the veteran quarterback disappointed. Despite this, Taylor understands the ruthless nature of the business side of the NFL.

“It’s tough, obviously as a competitor, not being able to go out there once healthy, it hurts,” Taylor told The New York Post. “But at the same time, it’s the nature of the business. … It’s tough. It’s disappointing, but it’s also out of my control.”

Familiar territory strikes Taylor once again

Unfortunately for Taylor, this is not the first time he has lost a starting job due to injury. In 2018, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Taylor suffered a concussion, leaving room for rookie Baker Mayfield to step in.

When Taylor was ready to return, Cleveland chose to stick with Mayfield. In 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor was again forced to be sidelined after a freak injury caused by a team doctor accidentally puncturing his lung while giving him a painkiller injection.

This paved the way for rookie Justin Herbert to take over, who would not surrender the starting job back to Taylor, developing into one of the NFL’s premier talents. Three years later with the Giants, Taylor is once again faced with a similar challenge.

The 34-year-old Taylor is set to be a free agent after this season and is unlikely to be brought back. After being signed with the idea of him backing up Daniel Jones in mind, it appears that DeVito has now emerged as the front-runner to be the team’s backup going into next season.