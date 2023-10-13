Giants take exciting Michigan QB in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have had a disappointing start to their season, currently holding a record of 1-4. As a result, many fans have turned their attention to the future and began contemplating the upcoming draft. In CBS Sports’ recent mock draft, the Giants held the sixth overall pick, selecting a quarterback prospect to rebuild their offense for the future.

CBS Sports’ mock draft order is determined by the current, official draft order where the Giants currently own the sixth overall pick. CBS projected that the Giants would select Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Giants take J.J. McCarthy in CBS Sports mock draft

With other highly coveted quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye likely to be off the board by then, McCarthy emerges as the best available option for New York. It seems highly plausible that Big Blue would opt for a quarterback if they find themselves picking within the top 10.

The underwhelming performance of veteran QB Daniel Jones has prompted many to believe that the Giants are in dire need of a new signal-caller for the upcoming season. Enter McCarthy, a 6’3 203-pound star, who has taken the college world by storm.

What could McCarthy bring to the Giants?

Through six weeks of college football, McCarthy has proven himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. His combination of arm talent and gun-slinger mentality helps set him apart.

Currently leading the FBS in QBR, McCarthy boasts remarkable accuracy, completing 77.6% of his passes, ranking him third in the nation in completion percentage. His average of 9.9 yards per completion and 9.1 yards per carry showcase his versatility and explosive playmaking ability.

He has thrown for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions in six games, which puts his numbers right in the mix with the best in college football. McCarthy has rarely needed to play more than three quarters, only throwing a mere four fourth-quarter passes, and he already has some of the best numbers in the league.

McCarthy is a dual-threat playmaker

Not only can McCarthy excel with his throwing ability, but he has also showcased his athleticism with his legs. McCarthy has the ability to escape pressure and extend plays, making him a threat to score both with his arm and his legs.

He does it again!



J.J. McCarthy keeps it for his second @UMichFootball TD run of the night. ?



?: NBC pic.twitter.com/bS9PVY4Inc — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 8, 2023

McCarthy also possesses exceptional football intelligence. His pre-snap reads and understanding of defensive formations have been crucial to his success thus far. Coaches at Michigan have entrusted McCarthy with the freedom to call audibles at the line of scrimmage, a testament to their confidence in his abilities.

Developing McCarthy during his rookie season

While McCarthy undoubtedly possesses immense talent and potential, he is still a young prospect at only 20 years old. This presents an opportunity for him to further refine his skills and knowledge of the game. If the Giants were to select McCarthy in the upcoming draft, they could provide him with the chance to sit and develop behind Jones and learn from his experience, while also allowing Big Blue to build a solid offense around him.

Will McCarthy declare for the draft?

Rumors suggest that McCarthy might consider returning to Michigan for his senior year if the team secures a championship victory. Regardless of what lies ahead, McCarthy’s potential and contributions to the Michigan Wolverines make him a player to watch as the season progresses, and inevitably, as the NFL draft approaches.

The draft is still a long way away

Even though McCarthy’s potential is undeniable, it is important to note that the Giants’ struggles extend beyond their quarterback position. Building a successful team requires multiple pieces to fall into place.

Even though mock drafts this early in the season should be taken lightly, the possibility of Head Coach Brian Daboll getting his hands on a fresh young talent like McCarthy is exciting.

With Daboll’s guidance and McCarthy’s raw talent, the Giants could be looking at a bright future.