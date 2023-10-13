Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday night

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Things are looking bleak regarding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ availability for Sunday, as he missed his second consecutive practice Thursday as he continues to battle a neck injury.

Daniel Jones seems unlikely to play on Sunday night

Jones said Wednesday he was still feeling a bit of soreness in his neck after sustaining the injury in their Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old quarterback would sit for most of the fourth quarter as backup Tyrod Taylor took his place.

Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll initially expressed optimism that Jones would be healthy enough to play in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, his lack of participation in practice indicates that Jones is unlikely to play in Week 6.

The Giants have a long list of players on the injury report

From a health standpoint, the Giants are beat and battered, as Jones was one of 17 players listed on Thursday’s injury report, and was also one of seven players who did not participate in practice at all.

Canceled my Twitter Blue subscription and took some of your very helpful advice to screen shot the injury report:



In addition to what was already known, RT Evan Neal (ankle) and DL DJ Davidson (knee) were added to the injury report as limited participants: pic.twitter.com/S6kcqbZQVR — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 12, 2023

Can the Giants still turn their season around?

New York’s bad injury luck comes at a time when they are struggling mightily to win games. Currently, they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and have the toughest remaining schedule out of any other team, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Jones has struggled immensely to start his first season under a four-year, $160 million contract he signed with the Giants in the offseason. Overall on the year, he has thrown for just 884 yards and has already surpassed his interception total from last season with six this year.

If there’s any hope for Jones to turn it around, they will need him to be at full strength first and foremost.

It is still unclear if Jones can suit up on Sunday, but the Giants will need his presence more than ever as they look to turn around their dark start to the season.

