Giants take another 1st round wide receiver in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants missed out on the class’s top quarterback prospects, despite their attempts to trade up and select Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. Instead, they pivoted to adding more playmaking talent to their offense, selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick. Nabers has been an instant-impact superstar wideout as a rookie, however, the rest of the receiving corps for the Giants has been lacking.

A similar story could unfold in 2025. Despite their poor record, the Giants currently hold just the seventh-overall pick in next year’s draft according to Tankathon, likely putting them out of range for a top quarterback prospect. Of course, a lot can and will change between now and April, but there is no guarantee at this point that the Giants will be able to land their next franchise quarterback in the draft. Instead, they could take another playmaker, continuing to load up on skill position talent for a future quarterback addition to have immediate success.

Giants draft elite Arizona WR prospect in 2025 mock draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a new mock draft, Daniel Harms of The Draft Network had the Giants going with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round after the top quarterback prospects had already come off the board:

“Malik Nabers is excellent and has been everything and more for the Giants, but they need more weapons to take the heat off of him. Tetairoa McMillan’s skill set pairs perfectly with Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson and gives whatever quarterback is throwing them the football a real arsenal of playmakers.”

Whichever quarterback is throwing the football to the playmakers would be the paramount question that needs answering in this scenario. The Giants could aim to target a quarterback in the second round, or they could enter the 2025 NFL Draft having already signed/traded for a veteran signal-caller, giving them free rein to take the best player available with their first-round draft selection.

While wide receiver would be a somewhat confusing and certainly unpopular choice, McMillan is an elite talent for the Giants to keep an eye on. The Arizona wideout brings size to the position, standing in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds — surplus size that is desperately needed in the Giants’ receiving corps.

This season, McMillan has been dominating the Big 12, racking up a ridiculous 1,066 receiving yards through nine games which leads the country. He’s done this on 63 receptions, averaging 16.9 yards per reception, and has also added six touchdowns. McMillan brings a rare combination of size/speed to the game that could create a dangerous pairing with the explosiveness and YAC-ability of Nabers.

The Giants need to find a way to fix their offense

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are throwing assets at their offense hoping and praying that something eventually fixes the unit. The Giants’ offense has been among the worst in the NFL in each of the past six seasons and it only seems to be worsening in 2024 despite the additions of a few exciting playmakers in the offseason.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s easy to predict a quarterback for the Giants who seem eager to move on from Daniel Jones. However, the upcoming quarterback draft class is not as strong as the one that just passed and, at 2-7, the Giants might not be picking in range to take the quarterback of their dreams. If the G-Men miss out on the class’s top quarterback prospects, could they double down at wide receiver?