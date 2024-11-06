Giants sign another offensive lineman to round out depth

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have developed a knack for acquiring other teams’ practice squad offensive linemen in a quest to shore up their trenches. This approach has come under scrutiny, especially after several additions made this past off-season have not yielded the depth needed to protect their injury-riddled line, notably in the absence of star left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The Giants’ quest for competency at tackle remains ongoing, as they struggle to develop promising players and frequently shuffle the lineup.

Giants’ New Addition: Bryan Hudson Joins the Practice Squad

On Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that the Giants signed former Louisville offensive lineman Bryan Hudson to their practice squad. Hudson, an undrafted free agent, has spent time with the Patriots since the summer, having initially signed with the Detroit Lions. He played in three preseason games, allowing two pressures over 114 snaps while manning the center position.

Hudson’s addition signals another attempt by the Giants to bolster their offensive line depth, particularly at center.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Center Options and Depth Challenges

Currently, the Giants’ primary options at center are John Michael Schmitz and Greg Van Roten, who has been playing right guard. Schmitz, despite his promise, has experienced growing pains. He has allowed 18 pressures and one sack over 611 offensive snaps this season. While he has shown flashes of strong play, his inconsistency is evident. The Giants view Schmitz as their primary starter moving forward but recognize the importance of having reliable backups.

Hudson’s development on the practice squad will be closely monitored, as the team hopes he can offer some value as a depth option. With continued growth, he could become a meaningful addition behind the scenes, further supporting an offensive line that has faced constant challenges.