Giants’ superstar wants incoming rookie quarterback mentored by a bridge: ‘I would want to have a vet in there’

The New York Giants are on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. Holding the No. 3 overall pick, that next quarterback will likely come by way of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, before the Giants get to the draft, they have to get through free agency. With Tommy DeVito being the only quarterback New York has under contract in 2025, they will need to make a move to add a more established talent to the position in the offseason.

Malik Nabers wants the Giants to sign a veteran quarterback

Giants superstar WR Malik Nabers is hoping to see the team bring in a veteran quarterback through free agency. During a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live, Nabers told Chris Simms and Mike Florio of NBC Sports that he had “no preference” for the quarterback position. However, he does want to “have a vet” in the quarterback room to help a rookie:

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said per NBC Sports. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

Signing a bridge quarterback is commonplace among franchises bringing in a rookie at the position. It’s difficult to expect a rookie quarterback to immediately step in and be successful — growing pains are expected. For that reason, many teams prefer to bring in a bridge quarterback who can start (and hopefully win) a few games while the rookie develops in the meantime before eventually taking on the starting job.

The Giants’ quarterback room will look drastically different in 2025

In 2024, the Giants entered the regular season with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback, Drew Lock as the backup, and DeVito as the third-stringer. After Jones was benched and released mid-season, the position became a revolving door with Lock, DeVito, and Tim Boyle making starts throughout the year.

This offseason, Lock and Boyle will be free agents, while DeVito is an exclusive rights free agent, technically under contract with the Giants. Considering the lack of rostered players at the position, New York will need to add an established talent under center.

The free agency market will have a few intriguing options this offseason, including Sam Darnold as a high-priced option, and more affordable players such as Justin Fields and Jameis Winston being realistic targets. These players have starting experience, upside, and leadership qualities that fall in line with what Nabers wants in his next quarterback.

The top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, will be under consideration for the Giants with the third-overall pick in the draft. While both Ward and Sanders are tremendously talent, they are each far from a finished product and could benefit from having a bridge quarterback mentor them as they prepare to become a starter.