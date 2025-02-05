Top QBs in 2025 Draft could slip to Giants after Senior Bowl evaluations

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ chances of landing one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft have seemingly now increased.

Giants might have a shot at Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders

According to USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly, the recently concluded Senior Bowl gave evaluators the chance to get a better look at the top talents in the upcoming class, and have more firmly entrenched Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter as favorites to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall.

Behind them, an aggregate of mock drafts published by Ostly predominantly had Miami’s Cam Ward going to New York at No. 3:

“ESPN:’Ward has a big-time arm, excels at finding passing windows and can create with his feet. He led the FBS with 39 touchdown passes in 2024 and was second in QBR (88.7). The Giants — who were 28th in QBR this season at 44.9 — need a quarterback who can move in the pocket and has the arm talent to maximize Nabers’ special skills. Ward is that quarterback and can help turn things around for this offense.”

Giants could take a leap toward reviving their offense with Ward

As dynamic and efficient as Sanders is as an arm talent, Ward leads him by a hair in projections and rankings due to his ability to use his legs. Ward was strikingly efficient in his own right, completing 67.2 percent of his passes in 2024 on his way to 4,313 passing yards for the Hurricanes.

The fact that he was able to score four rushing touchdowns and accumulate 204 rush yards shows him to be a quarterback who can make things happen when scrambling out of the pocket. The Giants could use a gunslinger of his caliber to be a dual threat for their young offensive unit.

The draw on draft night can go many different ways. For now, Ward, Carter, Hunter, and Sanders appear to be near locks to go in the top five. Ultimately, New York will need only one top QB to fall to them. Should it be the 2024 ACC Player of the Year, they’d be set up for success.