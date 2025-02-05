Giants could upgrade offense with deal for Rams’ All-Pro wideout on trade block

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Upgrading the offense is priority No. 1 for the New York Giants this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen has developed a reputation as an aggressive trader, pulling off blockbuster deals in back-to-back offseasons (trading for TE Darren Waller in 2023, then EDGE Brian Burns in 2024).

This offseason, the Giants are reportedly interested in bringing in a “significant weapon” via trade or free agency. One of the NFL’s top veteran wide receivers was recently placed on the trade block, giving the Giants an option to consider in another potential blockbuster trade.

Rams All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp is on the trade block

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp released a statement on social media on Monday, announcing that he will be seeking a trade “immediately.” He thanked LA in the statement and made his intentions to find a new team clear.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kupp was rumored to be on the trade block during the regular season around the time of the trade deadline. Ultimately, the Rams opted to hold onto Kupp, and he helped fuel a playoff run into the Divisional Round. Now, as the offseason approaches, Kupp is expected to be on the move.

Could the Giants trade for Kupp?

The Giants could happily utilize a player of Kupp’s caliber. The former first-team All-Pro has amassed 7,776 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in his eight-year career. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games, totaling 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He is no longer the primary option in the Rams’ offense with Puka Nacua present. But he wouldn’t need to be with the Giants either as Malik Nabers has emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young wide receivers.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The only downside of acquiring Kupp is his injury history. The aging 31-year-old veteran has not played a full 17-game season since 2021 and has appeared in 12 or fewer games in each of the last three years. When he is on the field, Kupp is still a dangerous weapon, evidenced by his 59.2 receiving yards per game in 2024. However, he might not be the “significant” playmaker that the Giants are seeking at this point in his career.

Kupp is under contract through 2026 carrying cap hits of $29.78 million in 2025 and $27.33 million in 2026, making him a pricey option for any team to consider acquiring via trade. However, the high price of his contract could lower the price of compensation required to trade for Kupp. But even still, that contract might be difficult for the Giants to inherit with only $43 million in projected salary cap space for the 2025 offseason.

Pairing Kupp with Nabers would give New York an elite receiving duo for whoever their new quarterback is to target in 2025. Kupp could do dirty work out of the slot, creating plays over the middle of the field, while also lending his knowledge and experience to Nabers and the rest of the Giants’ young playmakers in the receiving corps.