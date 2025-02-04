Giants named top potential landing spot for Jets’ athletic free-agent linebacker

Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense went stagnant in 2024 following a surprisingly solid 2023 campaign. Injuries hampered the unit as well as the regression of a few key contributors from the season prior. Entering the 2025 offseason, the Giants could use upgrades at nearly every position on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Football Focus accordingly labeled the top landing spot for one of the best inside linebackers slated to hit free agency.

Giants named a top landing spot for Jets LB Jamien Sherwood

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus’s Mason Cameron recently projected the top potential landing spots for the best linebackers who are expected to hit free agency in the 2025 offseason. For Jets LB Jamien Sherwood, he tabbed the Giants as a top option:

“The Giants’ experiment bringing in Isaiah Simmons prior to the 2023 season has failed, evidenced by his career-low 45.5 overall grade in 2024,” Cameron explained. “New York maintains a strong defensive roster but could find the athletic safety-to-lineback convert it coveted previously with Jamien Sherwood. The former Jets linebacker excelled in his increased role in 2024, earning a 73.8 overall grade, filling in for C.J. Mosley. Add in the fact he is used to the bright lights of the Big Apple, and you have a natural fit.”

The versatility that Sherwood possesses as a former safety convert to linebacker will make him an attractive option for Big Blue. He had a breakout 2024 season, totaling career-highs with 158 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses across 16 starts. His 98 solo tackles led the NFL.

Could the Giants afford to sign Sherwood?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Giants are currently projected to have $43 million in salary cap space this offseason, per Over The Cap. They have a fair amount of money to spend but would be unlikely to overspend at the linebacker position as they are already paying $10 million per season.

Sherwood, meanwhile, is currently projected by Spotrac to have a market value paying him $7.2 million per season on his next deal. They value him on a two-year, $14.4 million contract. PFF prices Sherwood at a similar value, projecting a two-year, $15.5 million deal worth $7.75 million per season with $8 million guaranteed.

The Giants could realistically afford to sign Sherwood at that price point. However, linebacker might not be a top priority for the Giants with Okereke and Micah McFadden proving to be reliable starters. Sherwood’s versatility would be valuable for the defense, though, as he could line up all over the defense and fill in at several positions.

Other positions, such as quarterback, will take priority over linebacker on New York’s target list this offseason. But after the market thins out, Sherwood could be an intriguing signing to consider in the second wave of free agency as the G-Men aim to improve their run defense and pass coverage — two areas that Sherwood’s unique skill set could aid.