Giants’ top free-agent quarterback target already considering New York: ‘Absolutely!’

The New York Giants will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. While they will want to draft their next franchise guy in the 2025 NFL Draft, signing a solid bridge in free agency will be the first order of business.

Veteran QB Jameis Winston will be among the top free agents on the market this offseason for the Giants to consider signing. Winston was asked recently about the possibility of signing with Big Blue and said it is something he would “absolutely” consider.

Jameis Winston would “absolutely” play for the Giants

Super Bowl Media Week kicked off on Monday with Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players conducting interviews with all of the top media outlets. Winston made a surprise appearance at the event and got to ask Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley a question: Where should he sign in free agency?

“I think New York needs a quarterback right now,” Barkley said. “… The Giants.”

Shortly after the viral exchange with Barkley, Winston was asked by NJ Advance Media if signing with the Giants is something he would really consider:

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!” Winston said per Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I want to keep playing and do what I do best.”

Winston thinks the Giants are “ready to win”

Novzinsky pressed further on Winston, asking for his opinion on the state of the Giants’ roster and coaching staff:

“I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively,” Winston said per Novozisnky. “I think we have a young— woah! They have a young roster. But they have a young roster that’s ready to win. They’re ready to bounce back. I know they’re hungry over there.”

Winston’s accidental usage of “we” could be viewed as a Freudian slip of sorts. Perhaps the Big Apple is already on his mind. Winston will be one of the top quarterbacks that the Giants consider signing in free agency this offseason. Seems as though the interest could be mutual.

In 2024, Winston appeared in 12 games and started seven for the Cleveland Browns. He went 2-5 as the starter, throwing for 2,121 yards with a 13-12 TD-INT ratio. Winston has always been a gunslinger with a tendency to turn the ball over. However, he also has a propensity for getting the ball in the end zone — something the Giants didn’t do enough last season. Spotrac projects a two-year deal worth $6 million per season for Winston in free agency this offseason. This will make him an affordable option for the Giants to consider signing as a bridge quarterback.